The 2025 NBA trade deadline ended up being one of the craziest periods we've ever seen in league history. Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, and De'Aaron Fox are the key headliners of trades that were made, but there were even major discussions about Kevin Durant possibly being traded as well. All the dust has settled and the deadline has passed, which brings us to the infamous NBA buyout market.

Every season, various playoff-contending teams can find value in the buyout market. Struggling teams give their veterans or expiring contract players a chance to contend by reaching buyout agreements, and this season is no different.

Ben Simmons, Bruce Brown, and Malcolm Brogdon are a few of the notable veterans who could find themselves hitting the NBA buyout market to pursue new opportunities with playoff-contending teams.

However, not every team will have the opportunity to pursue these players. All first- and second-apron teams are not allowed to sign any player in the buyout market making more than $12.8 million this season.

That means the following teams won't be able to pursue the big names who could hit the buyout market: Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Phoenix Suns.

Who will ultimately become the biggest names in the NBA buyout market? Here is who to keep tabs on over the next few weeks.

Ben Simmons – Brooklyn Nets

The top buyout candidate being monitored around the league in the immediate aftermath of the NBA trade deadline is Brooklyn Nets big man Ben Simmons. Despite injury concerns surrounding Simmons, the 6'10” guard is still being targeted due to his defensive versatility and secondary playmaking duties.

Several contending teams are already monitoring Simmons' potential buyout status. The Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, and Houston Rockets are three teams connected to Simmons the most in league circles, sources told ClutchPoints.

In a total of 33 games in Brooklyn this season, Simmons has averaged 6.2 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. Buyout talks between Simmons and the Nets are expected to progress quickly.

Bruce Brown – New Orleans Pelicans

Bruce Brown was traded from the Toronto Raptors to the New Orleans Pelicans in a trade package that sent All-Star forward Brandon Ingram to Toronto. Although Brown has a lot of interest from teams looking to add him as a key bench talent, there are currently no buyout talks between Brown and the Pelicans, sources said.

The 28-year-old versatile swingman was an instrumental part of the Denver Nuggets' championship run in 2023. In 18 games with the Raptors since returning from offseason knee surgery, Brown has averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor.

The Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat will all hold significant interest in Brown should he be bought out, sources said.

Malcolm Brogdon – Washington Wizards

What will the Washington Wizards be doing for the remainder of the year? Currently 9-41 overall, the Wizards made several moves at the trade deadline to bring in Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton. However, neither veteran is expected to be bought out.

The one player on their roster that makes a lot of sense to receive the opportunity to sign with a new team is Malcolm Brogdon. Since he is making $22 million, Brogdon can't sign with any apron team. The Clippers are said to hold interest in Brogdon if he is to be made available.

Larry Nance Jr. – Atlanta Hawks

Where the Atlanta Hawks go from here is going to be interesting to watch. De'Andre Hunter was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Jalen Johnson is out for the rest of the season. While the Hawks did add Terance Mann for Bogdan Bogdanovic, this team has taken a step back, leading to questions about Larry Nance Jr.

Although Nance would be a key veteran for any team since he's making less than $12.8 million, the Hawks do hold interest in possibly bringing him back on a new contract.

Torrey Craig – Chicago Bulls (waived)

The Chicago Bulls waived Torrey Craig already before the trade deadline. Any team has been eligible to sign Craig, yet nobody has yet since many organizations want to see how the trade deadline played out.

Craig, who has always been known to be a solid 3-and-D player on the wing, is expected to draw interest from the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, and Warriors.

PJ Tucker – Toronto Raptors

No player was traded more at the deadline than PJ Tucker, who went from the LA Clippers to the Utah Jazz to the Miami Heat to the Toronto Raptors. The 39-year-old forward has not played at all this season as he and the Clippers searched for a new destination.

It is expected that the Raptors will buy Tucker out of his contract, allowing him to sign with any team.

Daniel Theis – Oklahoma City Thunder (waived)

Since being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Daniel Theis has already been waived and is a free agent.

In 38 games this season, Theis has averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor. He is a veteran big man who could provide immediate depth to a contending team like the Warriors that needs more depth at the center position.

Marvin Bagley III – Memphis Grizzlies

One of the last-minute trades made before the deadline on Thursday afternoon involved Marcus Smart being traded in a multi-team that involved the Washington Wizards sending Marvin Bagley III to the Memphis Grizzlies in a cost-saving move. The main reason Memphis made this trade is so they have available funds to offer a contract extension to Jaren Jackson Jr. in the offseason.

Bagley suddenly becomes a notable name in buyout discussions around the league, as the former second-overall pick has proven to be a strong rebounding presence at the power forward position. Any team seeking frontcourt help will have interest in Bagley if he is bought out and is healthy.

Reggie Jackson – Washington Wizards (waived)

Reggie Jackson has bounced around the league a lot in recent years. So much so that he's become a household name pertaining to the NBA trade deadline.

Once again, Jackson was traded this season from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Washington Wizards, and he was immediately waived. The 34-year-old point guard has always been known for his scoring prowess and ability to get to the rim as a primary ball handler.

Seth Curry, Taj Gibson – Charlotte Hornets

It is expected that the Charlotte Hornets will be waiving at least one player on their roster. Seth Curry and Taj Gibson are the most likely candidates since they are on minimum contracts.

Gibson is an experienced frontcourt veteran who is still a strong rebounding presence in a limited role. Curry, on the other hand, is a high-level spot-up shooter who could provide immediate perimeter depth for a playoff team. Perhaps he could even end up with his brother, Steph, on the Warriors if he was to be bought out by Charlotte.