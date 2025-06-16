The Brooklyn Nets have one of the most exciting opportunities to rebuild in the current off-season and shape the franchise's future after another abysmal season. With a record of 26-56 in the previous season, a perfect opportunity has presented itself in terms of Draft capital in the 2025 NBA Draft and cap space to explore trades to reshape the franchise's future.

Brooklyn's 26‑56 record reflected weaknesses in spacing, playmaking, defense, and depth. They need help at point guard/secondary creator, perimeter shooting/wing defense, and consistent frontcourt support behind Nic Claxton. Filling these gaps should be a top priority this offseason.

The Nets roster was a blend of youthful potential and veteran inconsistency. Former All-Star Ben Simmons was once again limited by injuries, missing the latter part of the season with lingering back issues. Although he remains a strong defender and passer, he does have offensive limitations, particularly in terms of scoring and floor spacing, which hurt the team’s overall balance.

What a ‘perfect outcome’ looks like for the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets fans are staring down the clock as the front office explores trades for All-Star players to bolster the current roster. They have to nail the trade market if they want a player who can be the face of the franchise, if they choose to combine their multiple first-round picks. The Nets are looking for a potential Jonathan Kuminga move who is consistent, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 45.4% shooting from the field across 47 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.

Bobby Marks lists the Brooklyn Nets as the “Best Potential Fit” for Jonathan Kuminga. Estimated contract value in the range of 3 years/$90-100 million; with the third year being a player option. 🤔🤔🤔#NBA #Nets #Warriors pic.twitter.com/AqiK2gQWLR — miguel (@livefromtheshxd) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kuminga adds depth, consistency, physicality, and ruggedness to the current Nets roster. This move allows them to maintain flexibility with the cap space, in addition to the acquired depth, while also keeping their draft capital more or less intact.

With the Grizzlies potentially hitting the reset button, here’s a look at the potential odds for Ja Morant’s next team… Toronto Raptors +400

Sacramento Kings +500

Brooklyn Nets +700

Miami Heat +800

Portland Trail Blazers +900 (via @BovadaOfficial) pic.twitter.com/OnU8WmjbUb — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the Memphis Grizzlies potentially hitting the reset button after a shocking Desmond Bane move to the Orlando Magic, teams are looking at Ja Morant as another steal from the Grizzlies. It looks like a long shot, the Grizzlies trading all of their firepower, but the odds suggest it can be possible if the offer is right and if you are willing to trade four first-round picks.

Is McNeeley the sharpshooter Brooklyn needs?

Liam McNeeley (UConn) brings shooting and size: at 6′8″ with a 6′8.5″ wingspan, he averaged 14.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, and shot 38.1% FG during his freshman year. McNeeley has proven he can do that at every stop so far. Looking to the future, he has to flesh out his ancillary skills, attacking off the bounce, passing, and especially finishing.

Footage of UConn's Liam McNeeley at the NBA Draft Combine. Came in a little bigger than expected at 6'8 in shoes, 215 pounds with a 36 1/2 inch vertical, and showed off his terrific shooting stroke in drills. pic.twitter.com/bfXvws2bzZ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

McNeeley’s high IQ and off-ball movement shine through his cuts and ability to find open looks—skills NBA evaluators love in a wing. While his defense needs improvement, his frame and offensive instincts could develop under the right coaching. Mock boards peg him around 17–19, aligning well with what Brooklyn needs.

Is Noah Penda the versatile two-way forward for Brooklyn?

Noah Penda (Le Mans, France) stands out as a high-motor, switchable defender with two-way upside. At 6′8″ (6′7″ without shoes) and a 6′11.5″ wingspan, his physical profile is NBA-ready. In 29 EuroLeague games last season, he averaged 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks.

Noah Penda’s defense summarized in 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/e99fFD4XW1 — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Penda’s impact transcends stats: he’s drawn praise for his catch-and-shoot efficiency (36.6% on 71 attempts) and defensive IQ. Scouts rave about his rotations, ability to guard across spots, and passing instincts, averaging 2.6 assists per game with a 1.55 AST/TO ratio is notable for a forward. His skill package with energy, defense, playmaking, and potential as a 3‑and‑D forward would fit seamlessly on a Nets roster needing versatility.

Is Thomas Sorber the energetic, playmaking center?

Thomas Sorber projects as a high-upside frontcourt piece capable of stepping into a starting role. With a rare combination of size, defense, passing, and finishing, he could become the modern-style 5 the Nets have lacked. If they’re looking to build internally with upside, Sorber at 19 fits perfectly. If they instead trade the pick for a veteran star, Sorber remains a strong fallback, offering long-term two-way stability in the paint.

Thomas Sorber Skilled interior scorer with touch ✅

Rim protection (2 blocks per game) ✅

Pocket picker (1.5 steals) ✅

Rebounding ✅

Passing ✅ Solid 2-way big who can produce in and outside the paint. Projects to make an early impact at the next level. pic.twitter.com/3b89YoqnzL — DraftCentral (@draftcentralnet) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sorber also brings refined offensive tools. He averaged 14.5 points on 53.2% shooting, including a strong touch around the rim and in pick-and-roll scenarios. His true shooting percentage and efficiency metrics suggest reliable scoring on minimal opportunities. Unusually for a center, he also averaged 2.4 assists per game, showing consistent court vision and timing, a skill set increasingly valued in today’s spacing-driven NBA.