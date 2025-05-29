As there are a lot of rumors swirling around the Brooklyn Nets and their offseason in regards to the players they can sign or trade, one name that has been connected to the team is Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga. The Nets have been named as a suitor for Kuminga in the past, but Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports on where the team stands now in regards to an intriguing name in the free agency market.

There is no denying that Kuminga's time with Golden State feels like it might head towards a finale with how tumultuous his season has been and the questionable fit alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Plus, with the financial situation limited, Kuminga could head to Brooklyn, where they have cap space, but the “current expectation” per Slater is that the Nets aren't “preparing an offer sheet,” but there's a twist linking to trades.

“There is not a current expectation that the Brooklyn Nets are preparing an offer sheet for Kuminga, but there are signs Brooklyn could be willing to use its open cap space as a vehicle to execute multi-team trade scenarios this summer, league sources said,” Slater wrote.

“That could open up several avenues and possible suitors for Kuminga, one of the market’s most intriguing names,” Slater continued. “The Warriors’ front office, with the help of new cap specialist Jon Phelps, showed some creativity last summer, routing Thompson’s departure into a six-team sign-and-trade that delivered Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson (after generating the space for De’Anthony Melton).”

Not the first time the Nets have been linked to Jonathan Kuminga

With the Nets having assets to give and the financial flexibility compared to most teams, the possibilities seem to be endless when it comes to their offseason. Kuminga's name has been connected to Brooklyn before, like when ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel said they have “preliminary interest.”

“The Nets, along with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, are three teams with preliminary interest in Kuminga ahead of free agency, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “Both Kuminga and the Warriors could come to an understanding on a new, fair contract, but the idea of exploring sign-and-trade opportunities seems like the best path for both parties.”

Kevin Pelton of ESPN also had the Nets as a possible fit for Kuminga, who can be a piece that they build around for the future, with him being 22 years old.

“As with every restricted free agent, Brooklyn looms large. If the Nets believe in Kuminga, they have the ability to shape their roster around him,” Pelton wrote.

At any rate, Brooklyn looks to improve after finishing with a 26-56 record, which put them 12th in the Eastern Conference.