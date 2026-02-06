The Brooklyn Nets acquired forward Josh Minott from the Boston Celtics for cash considerations ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. After welcoming Ochai Agbaji from the Toronto Raptors, Minott's arrival adds another young wing to Brooklyn's roster for the second half of the season.

With that, we assess the trade and offer the Nets a grade.

Nets trade grade for Josh Minott deal with Celtics

There was no shortage of players shipped off at the deadline to help teams dip below the luxury tax. While Minott was another cap casualty, he may be the most promising player salary-dumped at the deadline.

With the Celtics aiming to duck the tax while maintaining their core for the stretch run, they were forced to part with multiple minimum contracts.

Minott showed promise for Boston early this season before falling out of a talented rotation. The 23-year-old averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 18.5 minutes per game over his first 27 appearances. He was highly efficient offensively during that span, shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three on 7.1 attempts per 100 possessions.

The Nets prioritized positional size and versatility during June's draft. At 6-foot-8 with a seven-foot wingspan and above-average athleticism, Minott checks both of those boxes. He's been a disruptive defender at several stops while steadily improving as an outside shooter and finisher.

Brooklyn's willingness to take on Minott's contract without receiving a draft pick signals they are intrigued by his skill set. The former second-round pick should have ample opportunity to prove his worth during the second half of this season.

Minott has a $2.58 million team option next season that the Nets can pick up to give him an extended audition.

Grade: A-