The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are back at it, making trades ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Ahead of the deadline, the Celtics traded away forward Josh Minott to the Nets.

“There are no other players or draft picks in the deal.”

Minott averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game as a backup forward for the Celtics. He started 10 games this season and appeared in 33, but the Celtics are trying to reshape the roster ahead of a playoff stretch.

The Celtics also sent away Chris Boucher to the Utah Jazz earlier on Thursday.

The trade deadline is almost here. Many trades have been completed, and almost every team has been involved. Brad Stevens and the Celtics always do an incredible job at this time of year. Over the last few years, they have made many great moves to give them a great shot in April, May, and June. Minott and Boucher are not going to help get the Celtics to where they want to go. These moves also indicate that the Celtics might be trying to create enough room for Jayson Tatum to return. If that is the case, the Celtics could win the East.

As for the Nets, they have a long way to go. Minott gives them depth at forward behind Michael Porter Jr. and Zaire Williams. Cam Thomas' future is unknown, but now the Nets have insurance in case they do get rid of Thomas.

The Nets were involved in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors, and received guard/forward Ochai Agbaji from the Raptors. Chris Paul was sent to Toronto, but they have said that he will not be joining the team.