The madness of the NBA trade deadline has officially passed, and the Boston Celtics were busy for almost the entirety of the chaos.

To kick things off, they pulled a somewhat surprising move on Tuesday afternoon by dealing guard Anfernee Simons to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for center Nikola Vucevic. This deal also included a swap of second-round picks, which Boston then put to use on Thursday.

The Celtics packaged the second-rounder they got in the Vucevic trade in their Thursday afternoon deal to send forward Chris Boucher to the Utah Jazz, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Since Utah's front office is managed by two executives with ties to Boston, including former Celtics general manager Danny Ainge and former Celtics Director of Player Personnel Austin Ainge, it's no surprise that current Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens approached them at the deadline.

Boston's work wasn't done, though. The Celtics then shipped forward Josh Minott to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade that featured no other players or draft picks, per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.

Lastly, following the end of the deadline at 3 p.m. ET, it was revealed that the Celtics made one last tweak to their roster before the final buzzer. The Green Team traded big man Xavier Tillman Sr. to the Charlotte Hornets, losing another member of their 2024 title team.

So, with the deadline officially over, let's evaluate the Celtics' four trades and look into why they were more active than usual around this time of year.

Grading the Celtics' entire 2026 trade deadline

The Vucevic-Simons swap has already been discussed at length, but it was certainly the most noteworthy move the Celtics made.

They dealt Simons — who was producing on offense while shooting almost 40% from beyond the arc — in order to land more depth at the five spot, something the Celtics desperately needed at the start of the season.

Additionally, this trade saved the C's around $6 million and helped them get one step closer to ducking the luxury tax. The rest of Boston's deadline deals got it to the finish line and demonstrated that Stevens and company were committed to regaining financial flexibility.

The Celtics nearly paid the Jazz to take Boucher (who they ended up waiving) and a second-round pick so that they could cut costs. And while such a maneuver would typically be judged as egregious salary dumping, Boucher wasn't bringing much to the table — and it was later revealed that the C's acquired 2025 second-round pick John Tonje in the deal, too, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Boucher never carved out a role for himself in Boston and averaged just a little over 2 points per outing in nine games. The 33-year-old would much rather spend his playing days actually playing, making this trade beneficial for all parties involved.

As for Minott, his trade also appears to be for tax purposes. The youngster is getting paid a little north of $2.5 million a year and despite a strong start to his Celtics tenure, he eventually fell out of the rotation.

The fact that the Celtics received nothing for trading a 23-year-old player with flashes of real upside shows that Boston's front office was prioritizing saving over any actual return.

Tillman Sr. was the cherry on top, as losing his contract finally allowed the Celtics to dip under the luxury tax. With this newly acquired flexibility, the C's can now hit the buyout market, unfreeze their picks, and attempt to avoid the repeater tax as well.

Article Continues Below

The Celtics get under the luxury tax by trading Chris Boucher, Josh Minott, and Xavier Tillman. They've now gotten: -Under the second apron: 2033 pick isn’t frozen

-Under the first apron: can sign anyone in the buyout market

-Under the luxury tax: one step toward getting out of… https://t.co/ErLFfpGtZH pic.twitter.com/rZVBfMro8b — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 5, 2026

All of this news about the Celtics dodging a hefty tax bill is, of course, not extremely exciting for fans. People would love to see big splashes and significant roster improvement, yet that was hard to manage in Boston's previous financial situation due to the punitive spending restrictions of the CBA.

The C's are clear of those limitations (at least for now), which is pretty remarkable given how deep they were into the second apron over the summer. And, most impressive of all, the Celtics managed to shed all of that salary without ditching their terrific tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Boston still put a little bit of money back on its books on Thursday by handing out a two-year, $2.7 million standard contract to 2025 second-round pick Amari Williams. The British big man leapfrogged Tillman and Boucher on the depth chart and could end up serving as an important backup from time to time.

Did the Celtics actually improve at the deadline?

When you add Williams, Vucevic, and Tonje and subtract Tillman, Boucher, Minott, and Simons, did the Celtics get better? From a money standpoint, yes, but the city of Boston is more concerned with winning championships than anything else.

Because there are still multiple roster spots that the Celtics need to fill via the buyout market or an in-house promotion — perhaps guard Ron Harper Jr. earned a standard contract with his career-best performance on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets — it's not quite fair to definitively rule on whether they improved or not.

However, they didn't go all in at the deadline, possibly hinting that the front office is eyeing next year for true contention while believing that the current roster has a shot, albeit an outside one, at a title.

The standards are set high in Boston, even during a season that many thought would be a gap year without Tatum healthy. Therefore, to say the 2026 trade deadline was an absolute home run for the Celtics seems disingenuous. Rather, it seemed to put things into motion for the C's in the future.

Now, it's worth noting that Tatum could still suit up this season, and that's more valuable than any deadline move the Celtics could have realistically made. If he can come back and look close to his old self, the Green Team should be able to compete with the Eastern Conference elite.

But, that's a lot of pressure to put on somebody recovering from an Achilles rupture, so this busy deadline arguably kept the Celtics in contention without elevating them to a true championship favorite.

Grade: B+