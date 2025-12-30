With a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 18, the Chicago Bears will clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC. But no matter the outcome, quarterback Caleb Williams will be setting new franchise history.

Williams will become just the fourth quarterback in Bears history to start every game in back-to-back seasons, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. He'll be joining Bob Avellini (1976-77), Billy Wade (1962-63) and Ed Brown (1955-56).

In a sense though, Williams will be breaking their records. Avellini and Wade played 14-game seasons while Brown played in 12 games each year. Williams will be taking part in 34 games total. Regardless of the semantics though, the quarterback's starting streak is a testament to his role in the franchise's growth.

When he takes the field on Sunday, Williams will be chasing another elusive Bears record. He needs just 270 passing yards to become the first quarterback in franchise history with 4,000 yards in a season. Williams has also completed 57.9 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has added 387 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Barring injury, Williams is set to be Chicago's starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. He has shown vast improvement under head coach Ben Johnson. How he continues to develop under the Bears' new leadership will determine just how far the franchise goes.

But for now, Chicago's focus remains solely on Week 18. The NFC North and a spot in the playoffs is guaranteed. But Johnson is committed to playing his starters and earning the highest seed possible. That'll give Williams another opportunity to add onto his impressive season.