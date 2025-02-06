A loud segment of the Brooklyn Nets fanbase has been pining for a D'Angelo Russell reunion since the team's beloved 2018-19 season. They got it earlier this year but under precarious circumstances. The tanking Nets swapped one out-of-place veteran for another, acquiring Russell as part of a package for Dorian Finney-Smith.

Many pointed to the veteran floor general as a buyout candidate following the deal. However, Russell is focused on making the most of his second stint in Brooklyn.

“I'm all in,” he said after Monday's comeback win over the Houston Rockets, the Nets' third straight. “Obviously, you get traded, it's that time of the year and all that. But for me, I'm just two feet in with the group while I am in this position, just giving them all I can give them while I'm here. They're all coached well, they all listen… It's a lot of energy in this environment.”

“Honestly, I've been in different organizations. You could put this together and think I'm throwing shots at one or another, but I'm not. I just know there's nothing really like the way they do it here. Even if I wasn't here, I'd still say that. So for me to come back and be adopted into this environment, I never take it for granted.”

While Russell's return has featured more losses than wins, he turned back the clock for a vintage moment on Monday.

D'Angelo Russell opens up on Nets reunion after game-winning shot

Trailing the Rockets 97-93 with 8.1 seconds remaining, Keon Johnson drained a three to pull the Nets within one. Amen Thompson threw a bad pass on the ensuing inbound, and the ball found its way to Russell, who drained a game-winning triple.

As he did so many times during his first Nets tenure, the point guard sauntered down the court, flashing his signature “ice in my veins” celebration to a raucous Barclays Center crowd.

“I definitely think the fans here are underrated,” Russell said after the win. “They find a way to give you that feel where they're ready to just blow the roof off this place if you give them a reason… For us to protect home court and have them react that way for our success, and not for somebody else coming in here making that shot or doing something, it's a good feeling. It's bringing me back. Like I said, I'll never take that for granted.”

Russell has kept the Nets competitive when healthy. Brooklyn has posted a 5-7 record in games he's played. The 28-year-old averaged 14.8 points and 6.8 assists while posting a 0.3 box-plus minus, the team's best mark among players averaging over 20 minutes per game.

His leadership hasn't gone unnoticed for a team with 11 players age 24 or younger.

“He's just a pro. Just excited to be here, doing his job. He’s straight business and he’s been a pleasure to work with,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “The number one thing [I've seen] is his involvement and his willingness to do the right things every day. It’s good that he’s one of us.”