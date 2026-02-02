Michael Porter Jr.'s All-Star dreams were dashed on Sunday, at least for the moment. Despite a career-best season as the Brooklyn Nets' No. 1 option, Porter was not one of the seven reserves picked to this year's Eastern Conference squad.

The NBA's head coaches selected Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Johnson, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Duren, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns and Norman Powell as the East's reserves.

Porter said earlier this season that making his first All-Star team was a “dream.” His omission amid his elite production makes him among this year's most glaring snubs.

Michael Porter Jr.'s Nets breakout not enough to earn first NBA All-Star nod

Porter has averaged 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on .482/.398/.851 shooting splits. He's one of five players averaging 25-plus points on such shooting efficiency, alongside Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant and Jamal Murray. The Nets star is the only player among the group not to be selected as an All-Star.

Brooklyn's poor record (13-35) and several recent embarrassing losses didn't help Porter's case. However, the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter has had an immense impact on Brooklyn's ability to compete for extended stretches.

The Nets are 11.8 points worse per 100 possessions with Porter off the floor, the NBA's eighth-highest mark among all players who have played over 700 minutes this season, per CleaningTheGlass.

“He's an All-Star. He's played like an All-Star, you just got to watch him play, and how much better he's gotten,” Jordi Fernandez recently said. “We've competed for a lot of games, and he's a big reason why we're there. He's just doing his job, and it's not about him; it's about the group. So if you think about his impact on competitiveness, that's what All-Stars do, and that's why Mike should be there.”

Mitchell, Johnson, Barnes and Duren were considered locks to make the East team as reserves. However, Towns, Powell and Siakam's inclusion over Porter will undoubtedly raise some eyebrows.

Porter has posted the highest scoring average and effective field goal percentage of the group. He ranks second in net rating swing (11.8) among the four players, trailing only Siakam.

Porter could still be named an All-Star as an injury replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo. A calf strain sidelined the Bucks superstar after he was named a starter on the East squad.