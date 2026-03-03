The New York Rangers lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime on Monday, ruining a four-goal comeback. The season is all but over for the Blueshirts, who have already traded Artemi Panarin ahead of the NHL trade deadline. But their seller position was further confirmed on Tuesday morning. Rangers captain JT Miller has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

“The Rangers are placing captain JT Miller on injured reserve with an upper body injury. Told it’s a new injury, not related to what he’s been dealing with earlier this season,” ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported.

Miller was a penalty killer for Team USA on their path to the gold medal at the Olympics. But his role with the Rangers has been much maligned since he came over from the Vancouver Canucks last year. His 38 points in 51 games this year marks his lowest point-per-game rate since 2019-20.

Jonny Lazerus was at the Rangers' most recent game for Daily FaceOff and provided some context on what the injury could be. “J.T Miller got into a net front battle and was knocked down before the Borgen goal in the 3rd period and I could have sworn a one-timer from the point caught him in the back of the head while he was down. He looked a little shaken up after it so that’s just my guess as to what happened.”

Article Continues Below

As Jonny alluded to, this may be where J.T. Miller was injured last night against Columbus. #NYR https://t.co/VIps7JQ09Z pic.twitter.com/3YdyQNeX44 — Snark Messier (@SnarkMessier) March 3, 2026

The Rangers could be trading another one of their gold medal winners before the NHL trade deadline. Vincent Trocheck played on Monday, but is on the block and could be moved before Friday. Miller has not been in any trade rumors, thanks to his no-movement clause.

The Rangers are set to sell at the NHL trade deadline and could be set up for a big offseason. Miller won't be on the ice, at least for the next seven days.