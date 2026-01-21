After a promising start, including winning the NBA Cup, the New York Knicks have suddenly found themselves in quicksand. They have lost four straight games, going 2-9 in their last 11 assignments.

Amid the slump and the trade deadline fast approaching, rumors are growing that the Knicks are shopping around Karl-Anthony Towns. While the talented center has remained productive, averaging 21.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, his fit with the team and defensive inadequacies have reportedly made him expendable.

It does not help that he has been publicly called out by coach Mike Brown, who is in his first stint with the Knicks.

According to Newsday's Steve Popper, citing league sources, the Memphis Grizzlies are interested in acquiring Towns. The Grizzlies could be an ideal deal partner for the Knicks, as they have enough assets to offer.

Memphis Grizzlies' Perfect Trade Offer for Karl-Anthony Towns

With the era of Ja Morant appearing to be on its last legs, the Grizzlies are eager to restart and build a different culture—one that is not hindered by off-court issues, braggadocious acts, and internal strife.

The 30-year-old Towns could be the centerpiece of the plan. He's rarely been involved in controversies, he has a positive personality, and he seems well-liked by his teammates. He also doesn't need the spotlight focused on him all the time.

The Grizzlies could offer the Knicks a package of Jaren Jackson Jr., GG Jackson, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Towns and Landry Shamet. Ja Morant is obviously another option, but the Knicks might not want to touch him, especially with Jalen Brunson already in the lineup.

JJJ will be an upgrade defensively for the Knicks, and he is a guy a defensive-minded coach like Brown might love. Plus, he is a decent scorer, averaging over 18 points in the last four seasons. He has also improved his three-point shooting, possibly replicating what Towns has brought to the Knicks.

Moreover, Jackson is only 26 years old. Arguably, he has not yet reached his prime. While his numbers might dip a bit with the Knicks, his efficiency could reach its optimal level. Brown could play Jackson with Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby/Mikal Bridges, forming a fortress in the frontcourt.

GGJ and KCP, meanwhile, will add two-way firepower to the Knicks. They could come off the bench and provide energy for the second unit. They are strong on-ball defenders and could serve as disruptors. While some might claim that they would be redundant with Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride, you can never have too much talent. Plus, Caldwell-Pope can provide veteran leadership.

Article Continues Below

Karl-Anthony Towns on the Memphis Grizzlies

Towns should easily be the focal point of the offense if he joins the Grizzlies. The team badly needs a nightly scoring threat, and the three-time All-NBA member has proven that he can get buckets.

Currently, Memphis' leading scorer is Jackson with 18.8 points. Simply put, that won't cut it. With KAT, the Grizzlies will have a legitimate anchor on offense, while also helping spread the floor for Morant, Cedric Coward, and Jaylen Wells.

Aside from Jackson, Memphis has Zach Edey and Jock Landale in its big men rotation. But it's safe to presume that they don't really strike fear into the hearts of opponents, especially on offense. They're more of role players than foundational pieces.

While Towns may not instantly lift the Grizzlies this season, the front office could build a roster around him for the immediate future. With coach Tuomas Iisalo willing to experiment, Memphis could surround KAT with shooters and playmakers to optimize his talent.

Morant may even regain his base if he has a fellow star going to war with him.

The next few days will be intriguing for the Knicks and the Grizzlies.