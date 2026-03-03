A year after some controversy surrounding his jersey number, New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter is on the verge of switching it up.

Carter, the Giants' first-round pick in last year's draft, came out of Penn State with the desire to keep the No. 11 he wore with the Nittany Lions. However, after the Giants drafted him third overall, that became unlikely, as New York retired the number in honor of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Phil Simms back in 1995. Then, it became impossible when Simms' family rejected Carter's request.

In an even more unlikely and unpopular request, Carter also sought to wear No. 56, which was retired in 1994 in honor of Lawrence Taylor, who is widely considered one of the greatest players in NFL history. Taylor said he declined to give him permission to wear the number, saying Carter should pick another and “make it famous.”

Now, it appears that Carter, who wore No. 51 during his rookie year, will try to make something else famous.

“New # coming soon🙂‍↔️ It’s been a time 51,” Carter posted on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the Giants posting a photo of him to indicate there are 51 days until the 2026 NFL Draft.

Article Continues Below

New # coming soon🙂‍↔️ It’s been a time 51 https://t.co/6BqKjyBaze — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) March 3, 2026

As a rookie, Carter started six games and played in all 17, earning four sacks, 43 tackles, seven TFL, and a pair of fumble recoveries. By comparison, fellow first-round edge rushers James Pearce and Jalon Walker finished the season with 10.5 and 5.5 sacks, respectively.

Carter will enter his second season, regardless of his jersey number, with a new head coach. Brian Daboll was dismissed by the team on Nov. 10, and shortly after the season, the Giants replaced him with John Harbaugh, who had been fired by the Baltimore Ravens following 18 seasons. Harbaugh won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013, a year after the Giants' most recent Super Bowl.

The Giants, who finished 2025 with a 4-13 record, are set to pick fifth overall. Mock drafts have been all over the place as to what New York should or will do with the pick; some have mocked wide receivers Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon, while others have projected offensive linemen or defensive standouts like Ohio State's Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles.