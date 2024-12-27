The Brooklyn Nets will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Ben Simmons was ruled out for the matchup on the second night of a back-to-back, while Dorian Finney-Smith is listed as questionable due to a left calf contusion.

Here's everything we know about Simmons and Finney-Smith's injuries and playing statuses vs. the Bucks.

Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith injury status vs. Spurs

Simmons played during Thursday's 111-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks after the Nets listed him as questionable. He has yet to play in a back-to-back this season as part of a load management plan for several lower back injuries. However, Simmons has seen increased minutes while replacing Dennis Schroder as Brooklyn's starting point guard, averaging 30.2 per game over his last five appearances.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez said the three-time All-Star had a chance to play in his first back-to-back of the season vs. San Antonio.

“As you guys know, his minutes have increased. We'll see how he feels, and then he may or may not play tomorrow based on what the norm has been with his back-to-backs,” Fernandez said. “He's done a great job. We need his pace, we need his defense, we need his rebounding. We'll assess for sure and let you guys know.”

Despite this, Brooklyn ruled the Aussie out on its initial injury report on Friday. Since replacing Schroder, Simmons has averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while attempting 7.6 shots per game. He posted eight points, four rebounds, nine assists, and six turnovers on 4-of-9 shooting while playing 29 minutes at Milwaukee.

Finney-Smith has missed Brooklyn's last three games due to a left calf contusion. While he said he was preparing to suit up entering the Bucks matchup, the Nets ruled him out shortly before tipoff.

“Yeah, nothing happened. It was discomfort, and obviously, we’re not going to force it,” Fernandez said. “We want him to be 200 percent, and he was disappointed because he was so excited to play, and he really wants to help the guys. And he still does it with his voice. I’m pretty sure he’ll do his best. But again, we’ll assess [on Friday], and we’ll see where he’s at.”

Finney-Smith has averaged 10.8 points while shooting a career-high 45.2 percent from three on 5.5 attempts per game this season. The 31-year-old has posted a +18.2 net rating, the fourth-highest mark among all NBA players to play over 200 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.