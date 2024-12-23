Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons was settling into a bench role early this season. However, the Nets' decision to trade Dennis Schroder has thrust him back into the starting lineup.

The benching may have been the motivation Simmons needed to regain the offensive assertiveness of his Philadelphia 76ers days.

Since rejoining the starting unit, the three-time All-Star has turned in his most aggressive stretch as a Net. Over Brooklyn's last three games, he's averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while attempting 9.0 field goals and 3.7 free throws per game.

“I think it’s that [the role change] and just time in the gym,” Simmons said of his sudden shift in mentality. “Just staying on it. And then focusing every day. I come in and try to get better every day, and it’s gonna show… It’s been an adjustment [without Dennis], but obviously, practice sessions help a lot. And then watching film helps a bunch. So the more we play together and the more we get some rhythm, the easier it will be.”

Head coach Jordi Fernandez has pleaded with Simmons to attack the basket throughout the season. The message appeared to finally get through during Saturday's 105-94 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Ben Simmons attempting to regain aggressiveness as Nets' lead point guard

Simmons looked like a different player from the opening tip, frequently penetrating the teeth of Utah's defense. He finished with 15 points and 10 assists on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. It marked his first time attempting double-digit field goals in a game since Jan. 17, 2023, and his first time making five free throws since June 2, 2021.

While Simmons finally attempting to do the things that made him great during his 76ers days was a breath of fresh air, his performance was far from stellar. He turned the ball over six times as the Nets' offense remained stuck in the mud without Schroder.

“[Too man] turnovers. We need him to be better,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “I like his aggressiveness. I like how he pushed the ball… I also wanted him to rebound better. But I liked his performance. I like how fast he made us play. He's taking positive steps. Right now, it's back-to-back games where he's playing higher minutes. He's been aggressive; he's been trying to organize his teammates use his voice. I'm happy to see that.”

Simmons has averaged 5.7 turnovers during the three-game stretch. He said he should improve in that area with more reps as Brooklyn's lead guard.

“Just putting yourself in different situations. Over time, you’re gonna learn from your mistakes,” Simmons said of how he'll fix his turnovers. “And then watching the film. I think that’s the biggest thing for me. Watching film helps me a lot.”

While Simmons' numbers have improved since replacing Schroder, the Nets' offense has fallen off a cliff. Over the last three games, they rank 29th, averaging 98.7 points and 19.3 turnovers on 45.6 percent shooting.

Despite this, the Aussie should have plenty of leeway to regain his offensive footing during the second half of the season. Brooklyn's decision to trade Schroder was a glaring admission of their tanking direction. With the veteran floor general out the door, Simmons is the team's only point guard option.

Simmons is in the final year of a five-year, $177 million contract. His close to the season as the rebuilding Nets' lead ball-handler could determine whether he'll see a feature role in the NBA moving forward, whether with Brooklyn or any other team.