The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Nets prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets on Friday, December 27, 2024, at Barclays Center promises to be an intriguing clash. The Spurs (15-15) are looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses against the Knicks and 76ers. Second-year sensation Victor Wembanyama is leading the charge for the Spurs averaging 25.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Nets (11-19) aim to snap a three-game home losing streak, with Cameron Johnson as their primary scoring threat with the Nets dealing with a plethora of injuries, averaging 19.1 points. Both teams struggle defensively, making this game a potential shootout as they vie for crucial conference standings.

Here are the Spurs-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Nets Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Brooklyn Nets: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 214.5 (-112)

Under: 214.5 (-108)

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs are poised to secure a victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at Barclays Center. The Spurs, coming off a narrow 117-114 loss to the New York Knicks on Christmas Day, are primed for a bounce-back performance. Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs' rising star, is riding high after a historic Christmas debut where he posted an eye-popping 42 points, 18 rebounds, and 4 blocks. This momentum, coupled with Wembanyama's ability to dominate both ends of the floor, will be a significant factor against a Nets team struggling defensively, ranking last in field goal defense and 27th in 3-point defense.

The Nets, on the other hand, are facing several challenges that the Spurs can exploit. Brooklyn is playing on the second night of a back-to-back after facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, which could lead to fatigue issues. Additionally, the Nets are dealing with key injuries, including the absence of Cam Thomas, their primary scoring threat. The Spurs' superior rebounding (11th in the NBA compared to the Nets' last-place ranking) and Wembanyama's shot-altering presence in the paint will likely neutralize Brooklyn's offensive efforts. With the Spurs' fresher legs, defensive prowess, and Wembanyama's dominant form, San Antonio is well-positioned to secure a road win against a struggling Nets team.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are primed to secure a victory against the San Antonio Spurs in their upcoming matchup on Friday at Barclays Center. Despite their recent struggles, the Nets (11-19) have shown flashes of potential that could prove decisive against the young Spurs team. Cameron Johnson, who has been a consistent offensive threat for Brooklyn, averaging 26 points per game in recent outings, will likely be a key factor in this contest. The Nets' ability to spread the floor with Johnson's sharpshooting, combined with Ben Simmons' playmaking skills (averaging 8 assists in his last few games), should create mismatches and open looks against the Spurs' defense.

Defensively, the Nets have a secret weapon in Nic Claxton, whose shot-blocking prowess and rebounding ability could neutralize the Spurs' interior game. Claxton's recent performances, including a 16-point, 8-rebound game against the Pacers, demonstrate his impact on both ends of the floor. Additionally, the Nets' home-court advantage at Barclays Center, where they've shown improved play, could provide the extra edge needed to overcome the Spurs. With the potential return of some key players from injury and the motivation to snap their recent losing streak, the Nets are well-positioned to capitalize on the Spurs' inexperience and secure a much-needed win to climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Final Spurs-Nets Prediction & Pick

Final Spurs-Nets Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -6.5 (-110), Over 214.5 (-112)