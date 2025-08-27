Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Saraf is one of several rookies entering the NBA with a unique number selection. The No. 26 pick in this year's draft will be No. 77 with the Nets after wearing the number overseas.

Saraf revealed the inspiration behind his number during a video on the “TRXBE” YouTube channel.

“In Hebrew, every letter has a number, like a, it's one, b it's two, and so on. In Hebrew, the No. 77 means mazal. So that's luck in English,” he said.

Saraf is one of an NBA-record five first-round picks made by the Nets in June's draft. He begins his career as one of three rookie international point guards on Brooklyn's roster. The team also selected Egor Demin with the No. 8 pick and Nolan Traore with the No. 19 pick.

Ben Saraf carrying over professional experience to rookie campaign with Nets

Saraf impressed last season while playing in the BBL, Germany's top professional league. He made 60 appearances with Ratiopharm Ulm, averaging 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 29.0 percent from three.

The 19-year-old has excellent size for a lead guard, measuring 6-foot-6 barefoot with a 6-foot-9 wingspan. He's a natural ball-handler, possessing an array of crafy dribble moves that allow him to create advantages for himself and his teammates. However, he'll need to improve as an outside shooter at the next level.

After playing in several of Israel's top professional leagues and turning in an encouraging stint in Germany, Saraf feels he's ready to make the jump to the NBA.

“I believe I'm ready for the NBA. I've been playing pros for like three years now, it's funny,” he said. “Every year I'm doing the step to a higher level. It was like second division in Israel, first division in Israel, and now it was first division in Germany and EuroCup. I dealt with the adjustment every time, and I feel like I'm ready for the bigger step.”