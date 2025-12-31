The Dallas Cowboys appear to be sprinting toward a new era after releasing former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, but owner/general manager Jerry Jones made some remarks that have fans feeling like they are still trapped in 2025. When asked if he plans to negotiate with forthcoming free agent George Pickens directly or through his agent, the hyper-visible billionaire offered a reply that is sure to have everyone running to check the calendar.

“I don't know,” Jones said, per DallasCowboys.com's Tommy Yarrish. “We'll see how it goes. Probably both, but I certainly expect to be speaking with George.”

Oh boy. For those who are not abreast on player representation, Pickens' agent is David Mulugheta. Yes, that's right, the man who Jones initially tried to bypass during Micah Parsons contract extension talks is once again standing between him and another star player. It does not sound like the Cowboys' failed dealings with the game-changing edge rusher will necessarily influence how they will handle the talented wide receiver.

Will Cowboys fans be forced to endure another offseason migraine?

It would feel inappropriate if Dallas did not ring in the new year by giving its exhausted fan base a potent dose of heartburn. People desperately hoped that Jones would change course after negotiations broke down with Parsons. He reportedly had a one-on-one conversation with the two-time First-Team All-Pro in March, allegedly turning what was supposed to be a meeting about leadership into a contract discussion. The two men agreed on the terms of a new deal, which Jones assumed would be honored.

Mulugheta had no intention of abiding by any negotiations that happened without him present, and tension soon dominated the proceedings. The Cowboys ultimately traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in late August, emitting shock waves and inducing anguish all throughout the country. Now, they are faced with another potential conflict. Dallas has dragged its feet with a number of difference-makers in the past, so who is to say it will not do the same with a polarizing figure like George Pickens.

Article Continues Below

Pickens will expect a big commitment after breakout year

The 2022 second-round draft pick has exploded into stardom this season, posting 92 receptions for 1,420 yards (third-best in NFL) and nine touchdowns. He is in the mix for First-Team All-Pro recognition and will command a hefty contract on the open market. Pickens might also have plenty of leverage since the organization is still drowning in bad optics from the Parsons saga. Though, he does come with a decent amount of baggage.

The 24-year-old found himself under fire for his effort in a 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 4. Whether they admit it or not, the Cowboys are surely wondering how Pickens will act after he is paid. But again, they already backed themselves into a corner. Jerry Jones will have to think long and hard about how he wishes to move forward.

If he does not make David Mulugheta a bigger part of talks this time around, then the franchise's reputation could incur a massive blow. However, one does not always make significant changes at 83 years old.