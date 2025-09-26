Ben Saraf was the last of three Brooklyn Nets point guards selected in June's NBA draft. However, the Israeli floor general has been among the team's top surprises this offseason, turning heads with his maturity and high-level play.

“He’s always under control. He’s never too high, never too low. And you can tell, his positional size and his playmaking are unbelievable,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “His size helps him also defensively. So he can do all those things. And like I said yesterday, he’s played against grown men in professional leagues for three years already, I believe, and last year played at a very, very high level in the German league with Ulm and in the Euro Cup, which is the second tier there. I was obviously able to watch it because I follow those leagues, and he was impressive then at the age of 18. And now being 19, this is obviously the next step, but that’s why you can see his composure.”

Saraf began his professional career at 16, playing two years in Israel before joining Germany’s Ratiopharm Ulm last season. Standing 6-foot-6 barefoot with a 6-foot-8 wingspan and weighing 200 pounds, his size, ball-handling and passing ability caught the eyes of scouts last season.

Nets General Manager Sean Marks identified the No. 26 pick as one of Brooklyn's most NBA-ready rookies.

“Ben’s played against high-level competition over the past year. I think he’s probably one of the one’s that's maybe more ready,” Marks said at media day.

Saraf carried a heavy offensive load last season for an Ulm squad that made a finals run in Germany's top professional league. He appeared in 60 games with 39 starts, averaging 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 44/29/75 shooting splits.

Ben Saraf impresses Nets teammates and coaches entering rookie campaign

With three years of professional basketball under his belt, Saraf isn't intimidated by the NBA's bright lights or star power. His Nets teammates and coaches have praised his composure during the team's offseason scrimmages.

“When you first get to the NBA, it takes a minute to not look at these superstars how you did when you were growing up watching them,” said Michael Porter Jr. “Overseas players are a little different, because they’ve been playing professionally for so long. I noticed it in Ben. Just talking to the coaches about him, how he is in open gym, and just how impressive he's been to me. I think he's 19 years old and his level of professionalism, just walking around, is well beyond his years.”

Saraf feels his experiences at his past professional stops have made for a smooth NBA transition.

“It’s going to be my fourth year playing professional, so I’ve got some experience. With playoff games I played with full arenas, so I think it’s helped me,” he said. “And my teammates, my vets, I’m trying to learn from each one of them. I don’t feel like a rookie here. I am a rookie, I’ll do all my duties and everything, but it’s basketball, so I’m just going out there and playing.”