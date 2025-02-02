The Brooklyn Nets had not won back-to-back games in over two months entering the weekend. They ended the drought on Saturday, following Wednesday's blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets with a 110-98 road victory over the Houston Rockets.

Before the pair of wins, the Nets had posted a 2-15 record over their last 17 games while battling a slew of injuries. However, they welcomed back lead ball-handlers D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons over the last week. During Saturday's win over the Rockets, who had won 10 of their last 13 games, Jordi Fernandez's squad looked like the same team that had exceeded expectations early this season.

“It just proves that we can compete with any team in the league,” Ziaire Williams said. “This is the second-best team in the West. Great team, great coach, great players. When we stick to our principles, follow the gameplan, just love each other and trust in one another, good things happen.”

The Nets outworked the Rockets from the opening tip, holding Ime Udoka's squad to 38-of-95 (40 percent) shooting from the field and 12-of-39 (30.9 percent) from three. Williams provided a spark for Brooklyn, posting a team-high 21 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-15 shooting. D'Angelo Russell added 18 points and three assists, while Nic Claxton chipped in 17 points and five rebounds.

While the Nets' win over one of the league's hottest teams will build confidence, their last two victories cost them in the draft lottery standings.

Nets lose pace in draft lottery standings with pair of wins

Before the pair of victories, the Nets' 2-15 stretch had brought them within striking distance of top lottery odds. Following Monday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, they were tied with the Charlotte Hornets for fourth and two games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for third in the draft lottery standings.

However, back-to-back wins have dropped Brooklyn to sixth, a half-game behind the Toronto Raptors for fifth, 2.5 behind the Hornets for fourth and four behind the Pelicans for third. To make matters worse, Charlotte lost LaMelo Ball to an ankle injury this week, and New Orleans lost Dejounte Murray for the season to a torn Achilles.

The Nets' surprise 9-11 start left them with significant ground to make up in the lottery race. Brooklyn has taken measures to course-correct its tank, trading veterans Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith and holding several key players out for extended periods in recent weeks. However, when healthy, the team still has a surplus of competent players relative to other tanking squads.

With Russell and Simmons back in the lineup and Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson set to join them at some point, general manager Sean Marks has decisions to make ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Johnson is regarded as one of the most sought-after players on the market. However, teams have been unwilling to meet the Nets' asking price of multiple first-round picks. Whether Marks will budge on those demands will be among the NBA's top storylines leading up to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

There have been rumblings that Simmons could approach the Nets about a buyout following the deadline. The three-time All-Star will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and could increase the value of his next deal by performing well for a contender during the second half of this season. However, league sources told ClutchPoints that Brooklyn and Simmons have had no discussions about a buyout up to this point.

Brooklyn will face Houston again on Tuesday at Barclays Center. The matchup will kick off a six-game homestand featuring matchups with the Rockets, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.