Brooklyn Nets rookie Danny Wolf is still awaiting his first extended NBA minutes. In the meantime, the No. 27 pick has been gaining experience in the G League, appearing in seven games with the Long Island Nets.

Wolf has been Long Island's most productive player early this season. The 21-year-old has averaged 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists on .481/.333/.778 shooting splits. Despite this, Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez feels the talented big man has room for growth in several areas.

“I want him to be ready to shoot, especially in the last game, he passed some of them. And then use his ability to pass, for sure, because he's very good at it. More than just being a passer is being an efficient playmaker, which is 2-to-1 (assist-to-turnover ratio) or better. That's the ratio that you want,” Fernandez said. “I believe he can get to 3-to-1. That's a mindset of always reading what's in front of you, how many people are in the paint. Obviously, he's very good at playing pick-and-roll with the big and playmaking and spraying the ball. Those little reads are important for him. That's what we want from him when he plays with Long Island, when he plays with us, when he's in practice. That's the NBA player we see, and we want to see that consistently. He's doing a good job working at it. We're very happy where he is right now.”

Asked Jordi Fernandez about Danny Wolf’s G League games and where he can improve: "I want him to be ready to shoot. Especially in the last game, he passed some of them… And then use his ability to pass, for sure, because he's very good at it. More than just being a passer is… pic.twitter.com/sgMLl1utPX — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 29, 2025

Wolf has flashed his versatile offensive skill set with Long Island.

Jordi Fernandez issues offensive challenge to Nets rookie Danny Wolf

Article Continues Below

After playing extended stretches as a 6-foot-11 point guard for Michigan last season, the big man has been a dribble-pass-shoot threat during his G League appearances. However, he's struggled to take care of the ball, averaging 3.1 assists and 3.3 turnovers per game.

Turnovers were an issue for Wolf last season. The Nets rookie played primarily with his back to the basket during his first two college seasons with Yale. While he dazzled at Michigan with rare ball-handling and passing ability for his size, he averaged 3.2 turnovers per game.

As Fernandez noted, Wolf passed on some outside shots during his last game. However, the rookie has been a willing three-point shooter for the most part with Long Island. He's attempting 6.4 threes per 36 minutes while converting at a 33.3 percent clip. Wolf attempted 3.6 threes per 36 minutes at Michigan last season, converting 33.6 percent.

Danny Wolf has SERIOUS game! 👏💯 The 27th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft posted 25 PTS and 13 REB in his second G League game with the @longislandnets. pic.twitter.com/h1tnurUyDU — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 9, 2025

Wolf is the only one of the Nets' NBA-record five rookie first-round picks yet to play extended minutes with Brooklyn. He'll have an opportunity to do so on Friday. With Michael Porter Jr. sidelined by lower back tightness, the Nets called Wolf up for their home matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.