Andre Drummond’s resurgence season hit a scary pause Friday night in Brooklyn. The Philadelphia 76ers center left the game against the Brooklyn Nets in the second quarter with a right knee sprain and will not return, according to Kyle Neubeck. He dropped to the floor after contesting a shot, grabbed at his right leg, and needed help to the locker room.

It got more concerning a few minutes later. Sixers beat reporter Kyle Neubeck reported on X that Drummond was spotted in a wheelchair in the tunnel at Barclays Center, calling it “not great,” even while noting it could be precautionary.

Before the injury, Andre Drummond gave Philadelphia exactly what it has leaned on all season with Joel Embiid out, toughness on the glass, and efficient offense. The veteran posted seven points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block in 11 minutes, hitting both of his shots from the field and all of his free throws.