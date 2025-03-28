The Brooklyn Nets have signed Drew Timme to a multi-year contract, the team announced on Friday. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not released. However, Hoopshype's Michael Scotto reported it is a two-year pact.

Timme has turned heads in the G League after the Long Island Nets acquired him from the Stockton Kings for former top prospect Amari Bailey in December. The 6-foot-10 center and former Gonzaga star averaged 30.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 63/51/84 shooting splits over a nine-game stretch to start March. He scored 50 points on 21-of-26 shooting during a Mar. 22 win over the Motor City Cruise.

The performance earned him G League Player of the Week honors.

Timme was a three-time All-American at Gonzaga, averaging 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 61.8 percent shooting over his final three seasons. However, his limited athleticism, three-point shooting and post-up heavy style of play led him to go undrafted. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings' G League affiliates to start the last two seasons before Long Island acquired him.

The 24-year-old has developed his outside shot during that span, shooting 38.5 percent on 2.7 three-point attempts per game over 29 appearances with Long Island.

Timme will have a chance to make his NBA debut with the Nets over the season's final nine games. He joins a Brooklyn frontcourt rotation featuring Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Noah Clowney.

Sharpe has missed the team's last two games after spraining his knee during Monday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks. His return timetable is unclear, but with the Nets tanking for a top draft selection, they should be in no rush to bring him back.

While Brooklyn did not release the terms of Timme's deal, the second year is likely a team option or partially guaranteed.