Cam Thomas doesn't appear to be re-entering the Brooklyn Nets' starting lineup anytime soon. After leading the Nets in scoring through their first seven games, Thomas has come off the bench following his return from a hamstring injury, averaging 22.5 minutes over nine appearances.

While the fifth-year guard is nearly three months removed from his injury, Jordi Fernandez said he'll remain on a minutes restriction longer.

“Right now, we’re happy where he is, with the minutes he’s playing with the production, being that willing playmaker. Because we know how good he is scoring the basketball, and taking those steps defensively,” Fernandez said on Sunday before the Nets’ 124-102 loss in Chicago. “We need him to stay in those minutes a little longer, because as you know, we just believe what’s most important right now is his body, and [how] his body reacts. And we’re gonna be cautious with that.”

Thomas' latest left hamstring injury, which held him out for nearly two months, marked his fourth in a year. The 24-year-old injured the same hamstring three times last season, limiting him to just 25 games.

Given this, it's not surprising to see the Nets approach Thomas' workload cautiously. However, the guard's uncertain future and Brooklyn's success following his injury have undoubtedly impacted his role upon his return.

Cam Thomas playing limited role for Nets amid uncertain future

After beginning the season 0-7 with the NBA's worst defensive rating, the Nets turned their season around following Thomas' injury. After Noah Clowney joined the starting lineup, Brooklyn posted a 9-12 record over its next 21 games, holding the NBA's best defensive rating during December.

Article Continues Below

With Thomas sidelined, Fernandez crafted the Nets' offense around Michael Porter Jr.'s off-ball movement. The former Nugget emerged as an All-Star candidate in recent months. Rookie point guard Egor Demin also showed promise with added on-ball reps.

Thomas, who is heading for unrestricted free agency after signing his $6 million qualifying offer this summer, has taken a backseat to Porter, Demin and others following his return. He's averaged 14.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists on .408/.340/.813 shooting splits over his last nine appearances.

The former first-round pick has responded to Fernandez's pleas for more playmaking in recent games. Thomas dished out a career-high 10 assists during Sunday's blowout loss in Chicago. However, he struggled to find balance as a scorer, posting three points on 1-of-6 shooting as the Nets' offense sputtered with Porter sidelined.

Thomas has averaged 9.8 points while shooting 22-of-70 (31.4 percent) from the field over his last six appearances.

“I’m not going to believe that he’s going to go 1-for-6 ever again. So I’m ok with him taking those shots,” Fernandez said following Sunday's loss. “But the [playmaking] ability, he proved it today. Ten assists to one turnover, that’s elite. And he’s more than capable of doing it. He can see the game. He’s a smart player. They’re being aggressive in coverages, and he’s found his teammates. And his teammates made the shots. So very proud of him and the way he played. He shared the basketball, made this simple play over and over and over. And that’s the CT with playmaking that we want to see.”

Thomas' future with Brooklyn is very much in question after his failed contract negotiation this summer. His limited role upon his return from injury will add to speculation about a potential trade ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline.