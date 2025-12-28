The Denver Broncos received some excellent news regarding their AFC West Division crown following the end of the Los Angeles Chargers' matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday evening.

Denver was in comfortable position following its 20-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day during Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season. They commanded the top spot of the division standings, having an almost-solid path to a top four finish in the AFC playoff bracket.

All they needed to clinch the division title and a top four spot was for the Chargers to lose to the Texans on Saturday. Safe to say that Houston finished the job, beating Los Angeles 20-16 in a close nailbiter. With Los Angeles out of reach, Denver takes home its first division title since 2015.

FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2015, THE DENVER @BRONCOS ARE AFC WEST CHAMPIONS!!!#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/FoYjZNPqCU — Jon Evans  (@jonevans) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Broncos after winning AFC West

It is wonderful news for the Broncos to get during the weekend after their Christmas Day win over the Chiefs. Getting the division crown all to themselves was an extra gift that they will cherish going into the new year.

Not only that, but Denver also secures its playoff spot for the second consecutive year. After disappointing campaigns with Russell Wilson at quarterback in 2022 and 2023, the franchise has found a much better direction with Bo Nix as their offensive star. On top of that, their defense has been excellent this year as they will be a huge threat for teams to deal with in the postseason.

Denver boasts a 13-3 record on the season, securing the top spot of the AFC West Division. They have a firm lead over the Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at first place. They are above the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment.

The Broncos will look forward to their regular-season finale before the postseason gets underway. They will be at home when they host the Chargers on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.