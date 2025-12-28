The Winter Soldier has arrived at Lambeau Field, and he brought the heavy artillery. With the Baltimore Ravens fighting for their playoff lives in a Week 17 clash against the Green Bay Packers, Derrick Henry wasted no time establishing dominance. In a game where every snap counts for the 7-8 Ravens, “King Henry” put the team on his back right out of the gate, capping off a demoralizing opening drive with a signature power touchdown.

With MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined, the Ravens turned to backup Tyler Huntley, but it was clear the game plan ran through No. 22. Henry was the engine on a methodical, clock-chewing march that spanned eight minutes, keeping the Packers' offense frozen on the sideline.



Derrick Henry powers in on the second effort to cap off an 8-minute drive 💪 BALvsGB on @peacock

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eM2qOTxDxQ — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

The drive culminated in pure brute force. On a goal-line carry, a wall of Green Bay defenders initially met Henry. But in classic tractor fashion, he kept his legs churning, bullying his way through the contact for a second-effort score.

Henry racked up 48 rushing yards on that opening series alone. He was virtually unstoppable, gashing the Packers' defensive front and setting a physical tone that silenced the Lambeau crowd early.

The Ravens need a win to keep their postseason hopes alive, and their superstar running back is running like a man who refuses to go home early. For the Ravens to make it to the playoffs, they need to beat the Packers today and will also need the help of the Steelers. The chances are slim, but if the Packers' defense can't find an answer for Henry's downhill running, it’s going to be a long, cold night in Wisconsin.