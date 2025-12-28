Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s secondary will look different in the upcoming season after cornerback Karson Hobbs officially decided to explore his options elsewhere. The sophomore defensive back is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“Oregon CB Karson Hobbs is entering the Transfer Portal, his agent tells On3 Sports. He’s totaled 7 tackles, 1 PD, & 1 INT in his time with the Fighting Irish. Will have 2 years of eligibility left,” On3’s Hayes Fawcett posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Hobbs arrived in South Bend as a confident, highly regarded young defensive back, and that confidence showed early. During his true freshman season, he appeared in nine regular-season games on defense and special teams as Notre Dame football made a national title run, flashing the traits of a future contributor in the secondary.

Entering his sophomore year, Hobbs was firmly in the defensive rotation. He opened the season as the No. 2 nickel corner, viewed as a longer, more fluid coverage option to complement starter DeVonta Smith’s physical style.

However, early-season matchups against Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies proved pivotal. As the season progressed, Hobbs slid down the depth chart, eventually becoming the third option at nickel and also falling behind others on the perimeter.

Article Continues Below

By midseason, the lack of a defined role made it difficult for Hobbs to consistently see the field. Across 16 career games with the Fighting Irish, he finished with seven tackles, one interception, and one pass defended — solid production, but not reflective of his initial expectations.

Roster dynamics also may have played a role. Notre Dame’s secondary room is set to welcome several highly touted defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting class, further tightening competition for snaps. With two years of eligibility remaining, Hobbs opted to seek a situation where a clearer path to playing time exists.

His final appearance in a Notre Dame suit came during the Irish’s dominant 70-7 win over Syracuse on Nov. 22. That game closed a chapter shaped by early promise, shifting roles, and ultimately a difficult decision.

Hobbs’ size, experience in multiple coverage roles, and postseason exposure should make him an intriguing option on the portal market.