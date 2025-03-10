The Brooklyn Nets will be without their leading scorer when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Barclays Center. Cam Thomas was ruled out for the matchup on the front end of a back-to-back due to hamstring injury maintenance.

Thomas has appeared in four of the Nets' last five games following a two-month absence due to a hamstring injury. The fourth-year guard has averaged 19.8 points on 42/23/92 shooting splits with 4.3 assists and 1.8 turnovers per game during that span.

Brooklyn also ruled out Trendon Watford against the Lakers due to hamstring injury management. The 6-foot-8 point forward missed two extended stretches due to hamstring strains earlier this season. However, he's been effective over the last six weeks since returning to the lineup.

Watford has averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 46.2 percent shooting over his last 14 appearances.

Cam Thomas ruled out for Nets-Lakers matchup amid Nets losing streak

The Nets blew a fourteen-point fourth quarter lead on Saturday vs. the Charlotte Hornets en route to their seventh straight loss. That losing streak has pulled them within a half-game of the Toronto Raptors for fifth place in the draft lottery standings.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one game behind Brooklyn in seventh. They should be highly motivated to stack as many losses as possible to overtake the Nets and/or Raptors in the lottery standings, as they owe the Oklahoma City Thunder their pick top-six protected.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' 111-101 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday snapped an eight-game win streak. Los Angeles lost LeBron James to a groin strain during the loss. He's expected to be sidelined 1-2 weeks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Luka Doncic (back soreness) and Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion) are questionable for Monday's Nets matchup. Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle soreness) and Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) are out.