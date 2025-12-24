The Philadelphia Eagles will hit the field on the road for a tough game against the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles are coming off a big win over the Washington Commanders last week on the road, in which they secured their second straight NFC East division title.

Some eyebrows were raised recently when it was revealed that star wide receiver AJ Brown had missed the team's practice on Wednesday, and now, the reason for that absence has been revealed.

“A.J. Brown said yesterday that he was getting his wisdom teeth out this week, so that could be the reason for his absence,” reported Jeff McClane of the Inquirer on X, formerly Twitter.

Brown has been in the headlines frequently this year for the Eagles' perceived lack of targets of him down the field, with cryptic social media posts being just the latest way that the star has vented his frustration with the team. Fans have also taken out their anger on Jalen Hurts, who has suffered through a tough year in 2025.

While they haven't always been the most consistent, especially on offense, the Eagles remain one of the most talented teams in the entire NFL landscape, and they will not be a team that anyone wants to face on the road come playoff time.

Speaking of the playoffs, Philadelphia recently punched their ticket to the big dance with the win in Landover, giving them the opportunity to defend their Super Bowl championship from a year ago. If the Eagles' offense can find a way to click at the right time, with Brown being fully integrated in the fold, they will be a real threat to win back to back Super Bowl rings.

In any case, the Eagles are set to next take the field on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET for their clash against the Bills.