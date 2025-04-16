Michigan basketball's Danny Wolf announced that he will enter the 2025 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility. Wolf discussed how his one season with the Wolverines and head coach Dusty May exceeded all expectations that he had after transferring from Yale.

“This season exceeded all expectations,” Danny Wolf said, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN. “We had an awesome year from a team standpoint. I didn't know what I was getting myself into with a brand-new roster and coaching staff, but Dusty May had an out-of-the-box plan for my development with a unique style of offense that allowed me to play my game. I wouldn't be in the position I am today without them letting me showcase my skill set and developing me into the player I am today.”

Wolf helped the Michigan basketball program have a very successful season, winning the Big Ten tournament and getting to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Wolf was paired with Vlad Goldin, and that formed one of the more unique duos in the country. Wolf said he watched film on NBA players like Lauri Markkanen and others to envision what it would look like at Michigan basketball under May.

“In the summer, the coaching staff started tinkering with different ideas for utilizing me alongside another 7-footer in Vlad Goldin,” Wolf said, via Givony. “Dusty May and I watched a lot of NBA film, guys like Lauri Markkanen, Alperen Sengun, and Karl-Anthony Towns operating next to Rudy Gobert. I had some reservations in the process of what it would look like, but coach laid out his vision and really believed in me. I am happy it worked out.”

Wolf is viewed as a likely first-round pick, and is currently ranked as the No. 19 prospect in ESPN's NBA Draft projections. It will be interesting to see where he goes and how he fares in the NBA.