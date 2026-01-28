The Brooklyn Nets have not been flush with rookie talent since their move from New Jersey in 2012. However, they may have found a keeper in Egor Demin, their first lottery selection since 2010.

Demin was one of 10 rookies selected by NBA assistant coaches to participate in the Rising Stars competition at All-Star weekend. The No. 8 pick reacted to the news ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

“I actually was reading my book on the plane and listening to music, and then I saw some cameras in front of me and was confused about what was going on. Some of the coaches were announcing something… When I took my headphones off, I heard that I made it to the Rising Stars game,” he told Yes Network's Meghan Triplett. “It's a goal for anybody, just to get to All-Star weekend in any part of it. It's an honor. So for me, just for me being announced to be a part of it, that means a lot.”

Demin is the Nets' first rising star selection since Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs in 2019. The BYU product has been a resounding positive for Brooklyn during his rookie campaign due to his high-level three-point shooting, sound decision-making and adequate defense.

Demin has averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 40 appearances with 33 starts. He's shot 39.7 percent from three on 6.2 attempts per game. Demin, Kon Kneuppel and Tre Johnson are the NBA's only rookies shooting over 39 percent from distance on over 80 attempts.

“Obviously, shooting,” Demin said of his main improvement area this season. “Coming from last season [shooting] 25 percent from three in college to whatever I'm at right now, I'm feeling very, very confident in that aspect of the game. That makes me happy. And obviously, a lot of work has been going into my defense. I think I'm making strides there… Obviously, it might take some time to be stable with that and more consistent, but I think I'm better than I was at the start of the season, which is most important.”

Former Nets great Vince Carter selected Demin in a draft of the 21 NBA players selected for the Rising Stars competition. Carter, Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady each selected teams. The Rising Stars event will take place on Friday, Feb. 13th.

“Very well deserved,” Jordi Fernandez said of Demin's selection. “I'm very, very happy for him. Not just him, but also his teammates and everybody who has worked with him throughout this first part of the season. There's gonna be plenty of season for him, because he's that special. And that's why we believed in him right from the beginning. It's special to accomplish something like that. Just keep challenging yourself. I think it's good that coach [Vince] Carter drafted him, too, so we can have that Nets connection there. But very happy for him. I hope he enjoys that day. It will be a special day.”