For the first time in seven years, the Brooklyn Nets will have a representative in the Rising Star competition at All-Star weekend. Egor Demin was one of 10 rookies selected to participate in the event. He is the Nets' first representative since Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs in 2019.

The Rising Stars challenge features a pool of the league’s top young talent competing in a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. NBA assistant coaches selected the group of first-and second-year players, who will be drafted onto three teams on Tuesday, Jan. 27. The NBA G League’s top players, who were selected by the league office, will make up the fourth team.

Demin, the No. 8 pick in the draft and Brooklyn's first lottery selection since 2010, has exceeded expectations during the first half of the season.

Egor Demin exceeding expectations with rebuilding Nets during rookie campaign

Article Continues Below

The BYU product has averaged 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists on .399/.396/.850 shooting splits across 39 appearances with 32 starts. Demin is one of three rookies averaging over 10 points, three rebounds and three assists on 35 percent shooting from three or better, alongside Kon Kneuppel and V.J. Edgecombe.

The 19-year-old ranks fifth in the NBA in three-point percentage (39.6) among 24 players attempting at least nine three-pointers per 36 minutes (minimum 700 minutes played).

Demin's three-point shooting, decision-making and defense have allowed him to make a positive impact as a rookie. The Nets are 6.7 points better per 100 possessions with him on the court than off, the NBA's highest mark among 19 rookies who have played over 700 minutes this season, per CleaningTheGlass.