Brooklyn Nets top draft pick Egor Demin is attempting to carve out a legacy as the centerpiece of the team's rebuild. The Russian floor general recently revealed which NBA players he drew inspiration from during his youth.

The list includes two point guards with close ties to the Nets organization.

“I have guys I like. When I was growing up, I was watching a lot of Jason Kidd and Steve Nash,” Demin said on NBATV during Brooklyn's final Summer League game. “I'm a big history guy. I like to watch how it was before and see Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kidd, Stockton. [Guys] where I see the beauty of basketball of creating for others. The beauty of the pass. Now, I can say Luka [Doncic]. That’s probably the biggest comparison to me, I guess. Where I want to be at in a couple of years.”

Demin, the No. 8 pick in this year's draft, represents Brooklyn's first lottery selection since 2010.

He is widely regarded as the best passer in this year's draft. The 19-year-old excelled as a pick-and-roll playmaker with BYU last season, averaging 10.6 points and 5.5 assists per game.

“It’s always been natural,” Demin said of his passing ability. “Obviously, now it’s a little bit harder. Defensive players are really good here [in the NBA]. It’s the best defenders in the world. Now, it comes to the skill, too. Really, how can I read and react? Not just put everything on my instincts.”

Demin will need to take significant strides as a ball-handler if he hopes to be a primary initiator at the next level. The 6-foot-8 Russian struggled to handle pressure at points during his lone college season and at this year's Summer League. He played primarily off the ball with the Nets in Las Vegas, attempting 23 of his 27 shots from three-point range over three appearances.

Demin's ability to hold off opposing defenders and create separation will determine his viability as a point guard. The next time he'll appear in a game will come when the Nets open the preseason in October.