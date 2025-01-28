The Brooklyn Nets' surprise 9-11 start to the season raised concerns about their draft position in year one of a rebuild. However, the team has dispelled any questions about its tanking agenda over the last month. After trading veterans Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets are 2-15 over their last 17 games.

Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons have all missed extended stretches during the losing skid. With minimum/two-way players such as Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Jalen Wilson and Tosan Evbuomwan handling the bulk of the Nets' ball-handling responsibilities, their offense ranks dead last over the last month.

While the on-court product has been a rough sight for fans, the Nets' extended struggles have them within striking distance of the top odds in May's draft lottery.

Nets tank gaining momentum as team eyes top draft selection

Following Monday's 110-96 loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Nets moved into fifth place in the draft lottery standings. They are percentage points behind the Charlotte Hornets for fourth and two games back of the New Orleans Pelicans for third.

The fifth spot in the draft lottery holds a 42.1 percent chance of landing a top-four pick and a 10.5 percent chance of the No. 1 pick. The top three spots each have a 52.1 percent chance at a top-four pick and a 14.0 percent chance at the No. 1 pick.

Duke star Cooper Flagg is the prize that the top lottery odds could land one lucky team. The 6-foot-9 freshman phenom flashed his growing skillset to NBA scouts on Monday, posting 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists while leading the Blue Devils to a come-from-behind win over NC State.

While the Nets have ground to make up to secure one of the lottery's top three spots, they have a reasonable path to getting there. Charlotte and New Orleans have performed well amid Brooklyn's extended struggles. The Pelicans are 7-6 over their last 13 games after welcoming Zion Williamson back from injury. Unlike the Nets, they should attempt to compete as they evaluate their roster during the second half of the season.

The Hornets are 5-4 over their last nine games. However, they lost Brandon Miller to a season-ending wrist injury, and LaMelo Ball injured his ankle during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Brooklyn will travel to Charlotte on Wednesday for a game with significant lottery ramifications.

Cam Johnson and Noah Clowney will miss the matchup due to ankle injuries. Ben Simmons will return to the Nets' lineup following a five-game absence. Trendon Watford will also return after missing the last six weeks due to a hamstring strain.

Ball will miss the game due to his ankle injury. Josh Green (right foot soreness), Mark Williams (left foot injury management), Cody Martin (sports hernia) and Tre Mann (disc irritation) will also be sidelined for the Hornets.