The Brooklyn Nets will host the Charlotte Hornets Monday night at Barclays Center. D'Angelo Russell is questionable on the team's status report with an illness.

Here's everything we know about Russell's playing status vs. the Hornets.

D'Angelo Russell injury status vs. Hornets

Russell has been relatively healthy following an extended absence at the beginning of January. The veteran floor general has appeared in 10 of Brooklyn's last 11 games. He popped up on the status report ahead of Monday's Charlotte matchup with an unknown illness.

A questionable tag gives him a chance to suit up. His status will gain clarity closer to tipoff.

Russell has struggled offensively recently, averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 assists on 32/24/71 shooting splits over his last five appearances. However, due to a surging defense, the Nets are 4-1 during that span. Brooklyn ranks first defensively during the winning stretch, allowing 96.6 points per game on 40.7 shooting while forcing 15.0 turnovers per game.

Three of those five games came against playoff teams, with the Nets securing two wins over the Houston Rockets and one over the Miami Heat.

The 4-1 stretch has cost Brooklyn in the draft lottery standings. Jordi Fernandez's squad has fallen to the sixth-best odds, 2.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors for fifth, four behind the Hornets for fourth and 5.5 behind the Utah Jazz for third.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has lost seven of its last eight games following a 5-3 stretch in early January. Charles Lee's squad will be on the second night of a back-to-back vs. Brooklyn after losing 112-102 to the Pistons in Detroit on Monday. LaMelo Ball (left ankle soreness), Josh Green (calf) and Nick Smith Jr. (low back tightness) all sat during the loss.

Mark Williams also missed the matchup after his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers was rescinded on Saturday. The Hornets are without Brandon Miller, Grant Williams and Josh Okogie for extended periods due to injuries.