We're back with another betting prediction and pick as we head back to the Eastern Conference for this next tilt in the NBA. The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Brooklyn Nets in their third meeting of the season, Brooklyn leading the series 2-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Nets prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets are fourteenth in the Eastern Conference, most recently beating the San Antonio Spurs 117-116. The victory broke a six-game losing streak as they've gone just 2-8 over their last 10 games. Now, they'll look for their first win over the Hornets to make this season series a bit more interesting.

The Brooklyn Nets occupy the 12-spot in the East, most recently beating the Miami Heat 102-86. After a rough seven-game losing streak, they've won four of their last five and have some momentum heading into this game for the first time this season as they try to win at home.

Here are the Hornets-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Nets Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Brooklyn Nets: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets stunned the San Antonio Spurs with an unlikely win following Miles Bridges' heroics on the final possession of the game. The Hornets played very staunch defense for the first time all season as they managed to contain Victor Wembanyama to just 16 points. It goes to show that this Hornets lineup is capable of standing tall in the paint while LaMelo Ball continues to put up the most shot attempts out of any player in the league. They'll also have Mark Williams returning to the squad following the fallout of the Dalton Knecht trade, so expect this to only bolster their interior moving forward.

As they currently face the Detroit Pistons before heading back on the road, the Hornets are currently missing four of their five starters, everyone besides Miles Bridges. Seth Curry will be tasked with running this offense and he had a great 26-point outing in their most recent loss to Detroit. While they may not be at full strength, it's promising to see them still putting up a fight against some better teams in the Eastern Conference.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets have been hot recently as well, but they'll have to adjust to life without a point guard of the future after dealing Ben Simmons to the Clippers. They saw a collective effort in their most recent win over the Miami Heat with five of their players scoring in double figures. Cameron Johnson was their top point getter with 18, but it's clear this team performs much better when they're spreading the ball around and finding the best shot available. Look for Nic Claxton to have a big part in this game as he looks to own the rebounding category for his team.

In their two previous meetings against the Hornets, the Brooklyn Nets have been able to create at least 17 turnovers for their opponents on both occasions. Their defense could certainly become the difference once again if they're able to fill the passing lanes and disrupt this core of bench players for the Hornets. The Hornets are the much better rebounding team at about five more per game than the Nets, so expect rebounding to be a huge focal point for Brooklyn during this one.

Final Hornets-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Nets have owned this season series for the most part and with all the injuries to the Charlotte Hornets, they'll be in a great spot to repeat that success and notch their third win over them. The Nets have gone a positive 27-25 ATS on the season and the Hornets have also been consistent at 26-21 ATS.

However, the Nets are the much deeper team in terms of finding scoring options and the Hornets will be pressed to find answers without LaMelo Ball on the floor. While Miles Bridges is expected to lead their offense in this one, he'll certainly have a tougher time against the long wings and interior play of the Nets.

For our final betting prediction, we're going to roll with the Brooklyn Nets to continue their hot streak as they look to improve their record at home this season.

Final Hornets-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets ML (-164)