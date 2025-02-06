Jordi Fernandez has stepped down as head coach of the Canadian men's basketball team. Canada Basketball released a statement announcing the news on Thursday. Fernandez's decision comes as he attempts to balance time with his family and his responsibilities with the Brooklyn Nets.

“With careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to step away from my position with Canada Basketball,” Fernandez said. “After several summers away, I feel the need to prioritize finding balance with my family. I also believe it is my responsibility to spend the offseason with the players and coaches here in Brooklyn. We have a young, developing team, and these next few summers will play an important role in the continued growth of both our team and culture.”

The newly hired Nets head coach took over for Canada in the summer of 2023, replacing Nick Nurse, who had just been named head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. He led the team to a bronze medal at the 2023 Fiba World Cup, defeating Team USA in the process.

Canada went undefeated in pool play at the Paris Olympics this summer before falling to silver medalist France in the quarterfinals. It marked the team's first men's Olympic appearance since 2000.

Fernandez's departure leaves a void for one of the top teams on the international stage. His successor will inherit a roster headlined by NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and several other NBA players, including Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett and Dillon Brooks.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Canada Basketball for the opportunity and the trust they placed in me to represent this country on the global stage,” said Fernandez. “I’m incredibly proud to have represented Canada in a World Cup and the Olympics, and grateful to have experienced both with this special group. Leading Team Canada made me a better coach, and I would not be in the position I am today without this opportunity. I want to thank all of the players and staff who not only succeeded on the court but also created an amazing culture for the group. I have no doubt that Team Canada has a bright future, and the best is yet to come.”

Canada Basketball said they will engage in a process to hire a new head coach as the team continues its preparations for upcoming international events leading up to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“On behalf of Canada Basketball, I want to sincerely thank Jordi and his family for their dedication and commitment to our program,” said General Manager Rowan Barrett. “He stepped in to lead our program at a pivotal time and his impact on our team and Canadian basketball as a whole has been profound. We are grateful for the winning foundation he helped build as we look ahead to the LA 2028 Olympics and beyond.”