The Canadian men's basketball team, led by the skilled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, experienced a significant defeat in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, losing to France with a score of 82-73. This setback ended Canada's progression in the tournament and marked another year since they last reached the semi-finals in 1984.

France quickly took control of the game, with Guerschon Yabusele contributing a pivotal 22 points after being promoted to the starting lineup. Victor Wembanyama also played a crucial role, accumulating 12 rebounds, seven points, five assists, and three steals. The French team secured a substantial 19-point lead by the second half. Despite a spirited comeback attempt by Canada, which saw them reduce the lead to just five points with less than three minutes on the clock, the initial gap was too great to bridge, and their resurgence ultimately fell short.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's strong performance overshadowed by Canada's defeat to France at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerged as a pivotal player for Canada, putting up an impressive 27 points, along with five rebounds and four assists. RJ Barrett also played a crucial role, adding 16 points to the team's tally. Despite these strong individual performances, Canada's sluggish start was a decisive factor in their loss.

Post-game, Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on the match's dynamics, acknowledging the challenging start. “The start obviously put us in a hole,” he said. He noted that although Canada managed to outperform France for the remainder of the game, the early deficit significantly hampered their overall effort. “I think we won the rest of the game after the start. But when you start like that, it's hard to play against any team,” he elaborated.

Gilgeous-Alexander also commented on the unforgiving nature of competitive sports, stating, “If you don’t earn it, that’s what happens: You lose.” His candid response underscored the team's awareness of their flaws and their collective need for growth.

Gilgeous-Alexander's standout Olympics and Canada's path forward

Throughout the Olympics, Gilgeous-Alexander stood out, ending the games with the third-highest average in points per game at 21, along with averages of 4.3 rebounds and four assists, while shooting 54% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. His exceptional performance highlighted the team's dependence on his leadership and abilities, which, though influential, were insufficient to overcome the strategically adept French team.

After their shortened Olympic journey, the Canadian team and its coaching staff will actively engage in deep reflection and potentially restructure. They will focus on capitalizing on the current roster's strengths and addressing the significant weaknesses revealed during the competition. With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on the horizon, the team has a defined period to refine their strategies and foster a more unified and effective team dynamic. This period will be crucial for Canada as they aim to transform their potential into successful outcomes on the world stage.

Historically, Canada's Olympic basketball achievements have been modest. In nine Olympic appearances, their only medal came as a silver at the 1936 Games in Berlin. Their last appearance before this tournament was at the Sydney 2000 Games, making their return to the Olympics in 2024 a significant event in itself, albeit one that concluded sooner than hoped.