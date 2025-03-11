An exhausted Luka Doncic made his way to the Los Angeles Lakers' locker room late Monday night at Barclays Center. The Brooklyn Nets had just held the All-NBA guard to 8-of-26 shooting (30.8 percent) with five turnovers en route to a 111-108 victory.

The game marked the second-worst shooting performance of Doncic's career in a game attempting at least 25 shots. It wasn't the first time Brooklyn's high-pressure defense has given one of the league's brightest stars trouble.

“We had energy, we had pressure, we had to put two on the ball, especially with Luka,” said Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez. “I thought the scramble, the energy, the communication was very good… Sometimes you bring the energy and you’re flying around. And when you put two on the ball, you’re opening up something else. And sometimes you just gotta get lucky that guys like them that can score in bunches, they’re not having the night.

So it’s a two-way street. Credit to our guys. Ziaire [Williams] did a great job and everybody else, Tyrese [Martin], Keon [Johnson]. I think the whole team did a really good job and our energy was there and that’s the reason we came up with a win.”

With LeBron James sidelined, Doncic logged his second triple double as a Laker with 22 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds. However, he was highly inefficient. The same goes for Austin Reaves, who posted 17 points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Nets' defense buries Luka Doncic, Lakers during win at Barclays Center

The Nets overwhelmed Luka Doncic with blitzes, forcing him to sort through seas of defenders or pass to teammates. Gabe Vincent tallied 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Los Angeles, while Dalton Knecht had 19 points on 8-of-18 from the field.

“We were just making it tough for Luka. I feel like we did that, he was inefficient tonight,” said Tyrese Martin. “So with the [blitzes], we were good, and then the rotations out of that were good, and we just decided that we're gonna let other guys beat us. And those other guys scored, but we got the win. So that's all that matters.”

Doncic was questionable entering the matchup due to back soreness and looked far from 100 percent physically. He struggled to get by defenders, barrelling into the paint and attempting to finish through contact.

The 26-year-old attempted four free-throws on the night. Following the loss, Doncic said the officiating was “unfair.”

“There was a lot that wasn't fair, but we still gotta play the game. I gotta keep playing the game. But it was a lot, I ain't gonna lie,” he said when asked about his lack of free throws. “I'm not gonna say anything [else]. But I think everybody saw the game, so they know what happened.”

Meanwhile, the Nets struggled to generate consistent offense with Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford sidelined, shooting 37-of-90 (41 percent) from the field. However, they converted 18-of-45 (40 percent) three-point attempts, allowing them to outpace JJ Redick's offense.

Noah Clowney led Brooklyn with 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting during his second game back from an extended absence due to an ankle injury. Cam Johnson and Keon Johnson added 18 points apiece.

D'Angelo Russell posted just eight points on 2-of-7 shooting against his former team. However, he had seven assists with one turnover and drained a clutch three to put Brooklyn up six with 1:34 remaining.

While the win snapped a seven-game Nets losing streak, it cost them in the tank race. With the Toronto Raptors defeating the Washington Wizards on Monday, a loss would have bumped Brooklyn to fifth in the draft lottery standings.

Instead, they remain a half-game behind Toronto for fifth and tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for sixth with 18 games remaining.