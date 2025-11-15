Rookie development is the top storyline of the Brooklyn Nets' 2025-26 campaign. Yet, the team's draft picks have frequently taken a backseat early in a tanking season. Egor Demin's late-game benching during Friday's 105-98 Orlando Magic loss was the latest example.

Despite starting his fourth consecutive game, the No. 8 pick played just seven second-half minutes. Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez rolled with Tyrese Martin for extended stretches, playing the journeyman 15 second-half minutes.

“At some point, what you're trying to find is a group that gives you a run… It's not just about one player. It's about finding a group,” Fernandez said of the decision. “Egor played against a very physical team. Those minutes are extremely valuable. But it's not just about the rookies. I know you guys ask me about the rookies all the time, but it's [about] everybody… We got one percent better as a group [tonight], and that's the most important thing.”

Demin struggled for much of the game, posting eight points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 from three with two assists and one turnover. The rookie finished a minus-six in 18 minutes. Before Friday, he had averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.7 turnovers over Brooklyn's last three games after moving into the starting lineup.

Martin also struggled vs. the Magic, posting four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field and 0-of-4 from three with two assists and one turnover. The 26-year-old finished a minus-one in 24 minutes.

Despite his early struggles, Demin drained a clutch three to give the Nets the lead with five minutes remaining. However, Fernandez pulled the rookie one minute later following a missed dunk attempt, rolling with a veteran-heavy lineup of Terance Mann, Ziaire Williams, Michael Porter Jr., Noah Clowney and Day'Ron Sharpe.

After Clowney fouled out with Brooklyn leading 98-94 with 1:58 remaining, Fernandez put Martin in the game instead of Demin. The Magic would close on an 11-0 run, with the Nets missing their final five shots.

Demin and Drake Powell are the only rookies in Brooklyn's rotation. Powell played 22 minutes on Friday, posting six points, three rebounds and three assists on 3-of-5 shooting. The No. 22 pick finished a team-best plus-six, but played only three fourth-quarter minutes.

Brooklyn's other rookies — Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf — have been playing with the Long Island Nets since the beginning of the G League season last week.