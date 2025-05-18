The New York Knicks have found themselves four wins away from making it to the NBA Finals, and it has been a journey for them and the fans. A while ago, the Knicks pursued Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but the two decided to join the Brooklyn Nets, where they were not successful in winning a championship. With the Knicks' current success, some are happy that Durant and Irving didn't choose them, and Nets writer Anthony Puccio had an interesting take.

“The best thing that ever happened for the Knicks was KD and Kyrie choosing Brooklyn. It took time, but they were forced to restructure and build out organically,” Puccio wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It seems like nowadays, Durant is open to responding to anything that involves his name, and of course, he didn't shy away from responding to Puccio, whom he's very familiar with as he used to work for The Boardroom.

“I don’t think the Knicks success has anything to do with me or Kyrie. An Organic nba team, what does that even mean in professional sports,” Durant replied.

Another user came into the conversation, telling Durant that Puccio was just trying to say that he and Irving's decision not to join the Knicks helped the team in the long run. That didn't sit well with Durant, either.

“He’s just salty cuz the nets didn’t work out and he’s jealous that the Knicks fans are having fun while nets fans arent, so u know they gonna blame me and Kai for taking their joy away lol,” Durant said.

Durant then went back and forth with Puccio for a while, and it seemed like either could get on the same page. Though it did make sense what Puccio was saying, Durant may have taken things out of context. It's hard to know where the Knicks would be right now if Durant and Irving would have joined the them instead of the Nets, but it might be safe to say they wouldn't have been in this position.

Looking at how the Nets have worked out since they left, they've only been to the playoffs once, and that was the year Durant and Irving were traded in the middle of the season. Since then, the Nets have been trying to build their team back into contention.