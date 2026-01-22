Michael Porter Jr. revealed he's been playing through a knee injury amid a dip in production over the last two weeks. The Brooklyn Nets forward said he suffered an MCL sprain during a Jan. 7 loss to the Orlando Magic.

“I actually was dealing with an MCL, a little sprain against Orlando… My knee has been a little sore, so I haven't been as explosive on some of my movements to get myself open. That's getting better,” Porter told the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

Porter finished the Magic loss after sustaining the injury and did not appear on the Nets' injury report for their next game. The 27-year-old has played in five of Brooklyn's last seven games, sitting out the front end of a pair of back-to-backs for rest.

He has yet to appear in a back-to-back this season.

Michael Porter Jr. playing through knee injury amid Nets' recent struggles

Porter has been among the NBA's most efficient scorers this season. However, his production and efficiency have dipped following his injury.

The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter has averaged 23.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.2 turnovers on 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from three over his last five appearances. Brooklyn is 1-4 in those contests.

Despite this, Jordi Fernandez insisted that Porter would not be playing if he wasn't physically capable.

“He had some discomfort, but he kept playing. He’s played all the way through,” Fernandez said. “We value our players’ health, and if it were something that didn’t allow him to play, we would do whatever it takes to figure that out. But he’s played, so I don’t think I have anything else to say from that.”

Jordi Fernandez on Michael Porter Jr.'s MCL sprain that he suffered during a Jan. 7 loss to the Magic: “He had some discomfort, but he kept playing. He’s played all the way through. We value our players’ health, and if it were something that didn’t allow him to play, we would do… pic.twitter.com/rrbKk67Ilw — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 21, 2026

Porter's breakout season as Brooklyn's No. 1 option has him on the verge of his first All-Star appearance. It's also made him the top player on the trade market ahead of the Feb 5 deadline.