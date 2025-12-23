On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the floor at home for a game against the Brooklyn Nets. Joel Embiid is on the injury report for the 76ers, currently listed as probable due to right knee injury management. Here's everything we know about Embiid's injury and his playing status vs the Nets.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Joel Embiid playing status vs the Nets

Given his probable designation on the injury report, it seems that there is a good chance that Embiid will be able to suit up for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn. Embiid has been listed on virtually every 76ers injury report this year and has been in and out of the lineup due to the injury, at times somewhat resembling the MVP version of himself, and at others looking like a shell of that dominant player.

Joining Embiid on the injury report are standout rookie VJ Edgecombe, wing Quentin Grimes, and big man Dominick Barlow, each of whom is questionable with an illness. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford remain out of the lineup.

Article Continues Below

The Nets' injury report is mostly clean aside from Cam Thomas, who will remain out with a hamstring strain.

Overall, the 76ers have been playing some improved basketball as of late, currently sitting at 16-11 on the season. Making matters more impressive is that their lineups have shifted drastically on seemingly a nightly basis, with Embiid and Paul George routinely being in and out of the lineup due to various ailments.

Through it all, Tyrese Maxey has continued to perform at an All-NBA level, and VJ Edgecombe is regaining his early season form after a down couple of weeks earlier in the month.

In any case, the 76ers and Nets are slated to tip things off at 7:00 pm ET from Philadelphia.