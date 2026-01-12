The Brooklyn Nets will welcome Michael Porter Jr. back to their lineup on Monday vs. the Dallas Mavericks. Porter missed Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies for rest. The absence prompted some fans to speculate on a potential trade amid several reports of teams' interest in the forward.

However, Porter had sat during Brooklyn's previous three back-to-backs before Sunday's absence. The loss to the Grizzlies brought the Nets to 0-7 on the season in games Porter has missed.

Despite shooting 36-of-88 (41 percent) from the field, Jordi Fernandez's squad came back from a 16-point deficit to take a 98-80 lead with three minutes remaining. However, they missed their final five shots, allowing Memphis to close on a 13-0 run to close the game.

While Porter's return should boost the Nets' offense in Dallas, they will be without several other rotation pieces during the second half of the back-to-back.

Michael Porter Jr. returns but Nets remain shorthanded vs. Mavericks

Egor Demin (Left Plantar Fascia Injury Management), Cam Thomas (Left Hamstring Injury Management), and Ziaire Williams (illness) will miss the game. Like Porter, Demin has sat out the Nets' last three back-to-backs after missing most of the offseason due to a plantar fascia tear. Meanwhile, Thomas has been on a minute restriction after returning from his fourth left hamstring strain in the last year.

It's not surprising to see Brooklyn take a conservative approach with injury management, given the team's tanking incentive this season. The Nets have lost six of their last seven games following a 7-3 stretch that cost them ground in the draft lottery standings. They've been without at least one starter in six of their seven games during the 1-6 stretch.

Entering Monday's game, the Nets are fifth in the draft lottery standings, one game ahead of the Utah Jazz in sixth and two behind the Washington Wizards in fourth. The Mavericks are 1.5 games behind Brooklyn in seventh and just lost Anthony Davis for an extended period due to a hand injury.