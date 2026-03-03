With the 2026 NHL trade deadline coming up on Friday, there is increased attention on Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson.

The Swedish star has been a constant subject of trade rumors in the 2025-26 NHL season, but according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, chances are that Pettersson will still be donning Canucks colors past the deadline.

“In terms of Pettersson, teams do continue to check in the last few days, I’m told, according to sources on him. I think it’s a stretch to think he will move before Friday’s deadline. I just think the remainder of that contract and his inconsistent play are still a lot for teams to stomach,” LeBrun said on TSN.

Pettersson signed an eight-year contract extension worth $92.8 million with the Canucks in 2024, and that deal will carry him through the 2031-32 season. That also has a cap hit of $11.6 million, so any team trading for him before the deadline will have to come up with a beefy package, not to mention the will needed to commit to such an erratic on-ice performer.

LeBrun also mentioned the Carolina Hurricanes and the Los Angeles Kings as among the teams that have kicked the tires on Pettersson.

Still, LeBrun “thinks it’s more likely than not that Pettersson stays put here [Vancouver] at this deadline.”

A former Calder Memorial Trophy winner, the 27-year-old Pettersson has scored 13 goals and recorded 22 assists for a total of 35 points, with a -17 plus/minus in his first 52 games in the 2025-26 NHL season.

Assuming he doesn't get ultimately moved before the trade deadline, Petterson's chances of getting traded should grab headlines again in the offseason.