Will the newest Phoenix Suns acquisition, Haywood Highsmith, make his season debut on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings? The 6-foot-5 forward is even unsure himself.

He was given a two-to-three-week timetable for his return from knee surgery in August 2025. Ever since he landed in the Valley of the Sun, Highsmith committed to being ready for the final stretch of the season.

“Putting in a lot of work. Progressing well. Progressing faster than they thought I would and just getting more comfortable with each time working out with the rehab and stuff. Just looking good and feeling good,” Highsmith said during Tuesday's shootaround via AZCentral's Duane Rankin on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Miami Heat forward has a knack for defense, which Phoenix was more than interested in acquiring. After the Suns executed at the NBA trade deadline, they freed up a roster spot.

Signing Highsmith was a bit of a surprise, given how he fits into Miami's culture. But he seamlessly fits into Phoenix head coach Jordan Ott's defensive scheme of players who can switch and be versatile on that end.

What can Haywood Highsmith bring to the Suns?

Defense, defense, and more defense. That was his calling card, despite not being the most well-rounded offensive player. However, Highsmith grew into a sound 3-point shooter, which earned him 42 starts last season.

The 3-and-D philosophy will never die in the NBA, and as long as a player can be effective on both sides, it's usually a recipe for success.

And with Jordan Goodwin set to be evaluated in roughly another week or two, Highsmith's presence comes at a pivotal time. Like Goodwin, the newest addition to the team will bring his calling card.

“Defensively, that's what I do. Pressure. Picking up, being that dog defensively. Crashing the glass, being a good shooter, a spot up shooter playing off of guys like (Jalen Green and Devin Booker) and just bringing that energy,” Highsmith said via Rankin.

“Just being a tough, solid guy and doing the intangibles and doing whatever it takes to win.”

The no-ego is an automatic green flag for the Suns, and they might find themselves a perennial lockdown defender. Now if he suits up on Tuesday remains to be seen, despite not being on the injury report.