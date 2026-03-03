Arizona football remained proactive on the portal trail even after locking in a former Oregon Duck. The Wildcats land one more defensive talent after luring in Daylen Austin at cornerback. This time to boost the edge with a former Cal Poly/Colorado defender.

Greg Biggins of On3/Rivals revealed Victory Johnson is heading to Tucson on Tuesday. Johnson got to visit the campus while keeping his name available in the College Football Transfer Portal.

Johnson tells Biggins that the family atmosphere head coach Brent Brennan has created emerged as a selling point.

“I’m very excited to be a Wildcat,” Johnson said to Biggins. “The family environment coach Brennan has established, as well as the expertise and experience his defensive staff brings to the table are big for me.”

New Arizona commit adds additional reason for joining Wildcats

Johnson's move isn't solely football related, though.

Article Continues Below

He revealed the academic reason why he's heading to the Big 12 university.

“Arizona also has a top 5 master’s program in the country in Information Science, which is my major,” Johnson explained. “I’ll be completing my masters in Machine Learning so just a great all around fit.”

The edge rusher exploded at Cal Poly — grabbing seven tackles for a loss and adding three sacks. The Mustangs have since turned to former UCLA and Fresno State interim head coach Tim Skipper.

Johnson started out with Colorado back in the 2023 class. The Buffaloes landed a three-star linebacker talent out of San Diego, Ca., powerhouse Cathedral Catholic.

The 6-foot-4 defender has since leaned into the trenches this late into his CFB career. But he tells Biggins the Wildcats will allow him to drop into coverage and blitz from anywhere.