While many believe Fernando Mendoza will be the first quarterback taken off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft, speculation is growing around which team could select Ty Simpson. One Insider shares his idea of a perfect situation for the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback.

During the latest segment of “NFL on ESPN,” ex-NFL quarterback Chase Daniel likes the idea of Simpson being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals. Daniel thinks the 23-year-old quarterback sitting behind Matthew Stafford in L.A. would be largely beneficial for his career.

However, if the Cardinals take Simpson, then Daniel would think he starts the year on the bench before taking over as the starter, similar to Drake Maye's rookie season with the New England Patriots. That would mean Ty Simpson would eventually start in some games in Arizona next season.

“I really like [Simpson's] fit with the Rams and Sean McVay,” said Daniel. “If not, then why not go to Arizona and Mike LaFleur?.. I think that he does need to actually sit for a little bit. That's why I like the Rams for him. So, if he does end up getting to the Arizona Cardinals, I like the fact that Jacoby Brissett may be playing and starting. Similar to sort of like a Drake Maye type-thing.”

Brissett was the starting quarterback in New England before Maye took over as the starter in the 2024-25 campaign. However, the second-year pro played 13 games as the Patriots' starter in his rookie season, which is kind of the opposite of what Daniel wants for the start of Simpson's career.

Last season with Alabama was Ty Simpson's first time stepping in as the starting quarterback. He flashed plenty of potential throughout the year, but there are still question marks surrounding his game. Simpson ended his final season in college football with 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 64.5% of his pass attempts.