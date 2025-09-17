The Brooklyn Nets have been among the NBA's busiest teams this offseason. Outside of the draft, their most significant move was a trade sending Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets for Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick.

Some opined that the Nets got solid value in the deal, while The Ringer's Bill Simmons called it “one of the worst trades of the decade.” The Athletic's John Hollinger — former Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies — recently called the Brooklyn trade one of the offseason's most underrated moves.

“This is precisely how you’re supposed to do it when you have more cap space than talent — turn that space into some truly juicy asset, not just a random late first- or second-round pick… Getting an unprotected 2032 first-rounder from the Denver Nuggets to turn Cam Johnson into Michael Porter? Beautiful,” Hollinger wrote. “That Denver pick will take a while to deliver benefits, but the upside is undeniable. A lot of water can go under the bridge in seven years, but by 2032, Nikola Jokić will be 37. The Nuggets are likely to be at a low ebb after hemorrhaging draft picks to stay competitive in Joker’s prime while avoiding or minimizing their luxury-tax payments. The expected value on this pick is high, and here’s the other key: It doesn’t require the Nets to wait until 2032. That pick is also a very valuable trade piece if the Nets want to make their own chips-in move at some point between now and then.

“Essentially, that draft pick cost them $35 million: the difference in salary between Porter and Johnson, two similarly skilled players who are both signed for the next two seasons. That’s a screaming bargain to obtain an unprotected pick on a team that is likely to be rebuilding. Given that the Nets had to use their cap room on something to meet the league’s salary floor, you can argue that the actual cost was substantially less. At 27, Porter is also two years younger, and while his health track record is concerning, he’s played more than Johnson each of the last three seasons.”

Executives around the league were reportedly eyeing Denver's 2032 first-rounder leading up to the deal. The highly valued pick adds to the Nets' league-leading draft stash, which includes 12 first-rounders and 19 second-rounders.

Will the Michael Porter Jr. trade age well for the rebuilding Nets?

Meanwhile, Porter Jr. will have an opportunity to rehabilitate his value as the highest-paid player on a rebuilding Nets squad. The 27-year-old was primarily relegated to a spot-up role in Denver with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic leading the offense. He put up solid numbers, averaging 17.4 points on 49.2 percent shooting from the floor and 40.4 percent from three over his last three seasons.

However, following the trade, Porter Jr. said he feels he “has more in his tank” offensively and is excited to explore his game. Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter will have an expanded role this season and be “asked to do things he's never done before.”

Porter Jr. is under contract for $38.3 million this season and $40.3 million in 2026-27. Should he perform well, he is young enough to be a part of the Nets' next iteration. Brooklyn could also use his contract as the main salary filler in a trade for a star.