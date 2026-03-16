In the wake of Sinners star Michael B. Jordan's first Oscar win, he was celebrated with a meme referencing Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' 1991 NBA Finals win.

SportsCenter congratulated Jordan on his Best Actor win at the 2026 Oscars. They posted a photoshopped image of Michael B. Jordan's face on Michael Jordan's body from the iconic picture, following the Bulls' 1991 NBA Finals win, where he is holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN WINS HIS FIRST OSCAR 🏆@michaelb4jordan named best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2026 #Oscars 👏 pic.twitter.com/b0ae28TGIj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2026

The picture where Jordan is embracing the trophy is an iconic piece of NBA history. In the photoshopped picture, Jordan, who shares the first and last name of the NBA icon, is wearing a white hat like the Bulls legend. However, it reads, “Sinners, 2026 Oscar Winners,” and features an image of the Academy Award of Merit trophy.

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan won his first Oscar in 2026

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In 2026, Jordan received his first-ever Oscar nomination. He was nominated for Best Actor for his dual role in Sinners. While he has previously won an Actor Award and Critics' Choice Award, he had never been nominated by the Academy.

He won in 2026 in a stacked field. Jordan was up against previous winners like Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another) and another first-time nominee in Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent). Additionally, Timothée Chalamet and Ethan Hawke, who both campaigned hard for their first-ever win, were nominated.

But it was Jordan who came out on top. He played twins, Smoke and Stack Moore, in Ryan Coogler's Sinners. Jordan has collaborated with Coogler five times, dating back to Fruitvale Station in 2013. He has also appeared in Coogler's movies Creed, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and now Sinners.

Sinners follows twins who return to their hometown in the Jim Crow South. They are attempting to open their own juke joint. However, they meet resistance from a supernatural force. Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo also star in it.