Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is coming off a letdown season. Despite that, the 26-year-old is still viewed as a quality starting center. The Athletic recently revealed its big man rankings ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, and Claxton came in at No. 22.

Claxton was part of a tier titled, “Can these guys make a leap?” The group included players such as Naz Reid, Jalen Duren, Goga Bitadze, Mitchell Robinson, Derek Lively and Kel'el Ware.

Claxton's skill set has likely secured him a starting center spot in the NBA for the foreseeable future. However, whether he can reach the upper echelon of players at the position remains in doubt.

Can Nic Claxton return to form with rebuilding Nets this season?

Claxton emerged as one of the NBA's top defensive centers during the 2022-23 season. The former second-round pick ranked third in the NBA in stocks (steals + blocks) that year, trailing only Jaren Jackson Jr. and Anthony Davis. He also made significant strides offensively, leading the NBA in field goal percentage (70.5).

That improvement led the Nets to reward him with a four-year, $97 million contract last summer.

However, Claxton's production has dipped during the last two seasons. The sixth-year center averaged 3.2 stocks per 36 minutes last season compared to 4.0 per 36 in 2022-23. He posted a +1.2 defensive rating, ranking in the 39th percentile among NBA big men, per CleaningTheGlass. During the 2022-23 campaign, he posted a -3.7 defensive rating, ranking in the 82nd percentile.

Despite appearing in 70 games, Claxton was battling injuries last season. The Georgia product missed the start of the year with a hamstring strain and later received an epidural for a back injury he suffered last offseason. During his exit interview, Claxton said the injury was “still bothering him” and that he hoped to get it under control this offseason.

Whether Claxton can return to his 2022-23 dominance will be among the Nets' top questions this season. With Brooklyn entering year two of its rebuild, the veteran big man could emerge as a trade candidate in the coming year.

